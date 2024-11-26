Review: Australian Theatre Festival NYC's Cabaret Brought The Best Of Oz On B'way To Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Australian Theatre Festival NYC's Cabaret at Green Room 42 on Saturday, November 23 was a thrilling celebration of Aussie talent that left the audience buzzing with energy and pride. From the very start, the show promised big moments, and it delivered in spades.

The evening kicked off with Connor Delves and Amelia Cormack bringing the house to life with their powerhouse vocals on AC/DC's Highway to Hell. Their dynamic performance set the tone for the night, and their infectious enthusiasm quickly had the audience engaged. They even managed to coax everyone into singing "Happy Birthday" to Gala Committee member Ronaldo, making the atmosphere feel like a truly communal celebration.

Next up, Samantha Hafey took the stage with "Chains" by Tina Arena. Hafey's voice was raw and commanding, though it felt more suited to rock material than the pop ballad she tackled. Her performance was enhanced by a percussive break led by Musical Director Brad Simmons, adding depth and intensity to the moment.

Adam Rennie (photo by Matt Davies Photography)

Adam Rennie then stepped into the spotlight with an impressive rendition of Shannon Noll's "What About Me." His powerful voice and impeccable range were on full display. This was followed by his tender cover of Troye Sivan's "One of Your Girls," which allowed Rennie to showcase his emotional depth and vocal control.

Connor Delves then returned to the stage, donning shimmering gold lame pants as a nod to Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz. Delves’ take on "Quiet Please There’s A Lady (An Aussie) on Stage" was a delightful tribute to the many Australian talents now gracing Broadway stages.

Amelia Cormack followed with a stirring piece from the Australian musical Love Bites by James Millar and Peter Rutherford. Her performance of "A Rock," reminiscent of Sondheim's intricate, melodic storytelling, was a beautiful homage to her homeland's rich theatrical history. As someone who had seen the original production in Perth, I was transported back to that intimate staging and reminded of the sophisticated, emotionally charged nature of the score.

Following Cormack was Jamie Jackson, who has treaded the Broadway stage in shows including most recently Sweeney Todd, Doctor Zhivago, The Last Ship, and Wicked. He performed a selection of songs from his own original musical, Love: A Multiple Choice Question, which revealed his clever writing talents and exceptional character acting abilities.

Another highlight was Adam Rennie’s rendition of “When I Was A Kid” from Australian writing duo Matthew Frank and Dean Bryant’s Prodigal: The Musical. His performance was heart-wrenching and, as I uttered to my fellow Aussie friend sitting with me, “simply perfect.”

Connor Delves (photo by Matt Davies Photography)

Connor Delves coming back on stage in a wig and dress was also a treat as he performed “Dead Mom” as Lydia from the Eddie Perfect hit Beetlejuice. Amelia Cormack closed the night with the Aussie classic “You’re The Voice” by John Farnham, which had all the Aussies in the house singing along with gusto!

Throughout the evening, the ensemble's performances proved that the vibrant Australian theatre scene is alive and well, both at home and abroad. Despite some minor technical quirks—like, in some instances, the occasional overuse of reverb making it feel as if we were at a karaoke bar—the talent on stage was undeniable, making for a memorable night of music, camaraderie, and pride in the Aussie theatre community. The Australian Theatre Festival NYC continues to be a highlight of this reviewer’s calendar, offering a taste of down-under brilliance with every performance.

Amelia Cormack (photo by Matt Davies Photography)

For more about the Australian Theatre Festival NYC, click here.

To find more upcoming shows at The Green Room 42, visit their website here.

Cover photo by Matt Davies Photography

