Review: Ann Talman Shines in ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, December 1st, World AIDS Day, the legendary Don't Tell Mama hosted a special and heartfelt evening, as Ann Talman brought Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile to the stage. The performances at 4pm and 7pm were fundraisers for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, paying tribute to Elizabeth Taylor’s tireless work in AIDS awareness. The show beautifully reflected the deep connection Talman shared with the iconic actress, tracing their friendship that began when they worked together on Broadway in 1981’s The Little Foxes, where Talman played Elizabeth Taylor’s daughter.

Talman sparkled in a stunning sequined dress, captivating the audience from the very first note with her stunning voice and impeccable stage presence. With a combination of intimate anecdotes and stirring songs, Talman shared the story of her unique bond with Taylor, highlighting their friendship and the shared memories they created. Talman’s storytelling was masterful—her characterizations were vivid and engaging, drawing the audience into the warm and touching world she and Taylor inhabited.

One of the evening's highlights was Talman's rendition of "The Shadow of Your Smile" (Webster/Mandel), the beautiful song featured in Taylor’s 1965 film The Sandpiper, in which she starred opposite Richard Burton. Talman seamlessly wove anecdotes into the song, and reflected on how she grew up being told she resembled a young Elizabeth Taylor from National Velvet, unaware that they would eventually become close friends. This personal connection added a layer of intimacy to the performance, making it all the more special.

Talman at Don't Tell Mama

Talman’s show was filled with gems, from the lush arrangements by Alex Rybeck to her vibrant delivery of songs like "Once in a Lifetime" (Bricusse/Newley) and "If My Friends Could See Me Now" (Fields/Coleman). Each piece was given a fresh and passionate interpretation, with Rybeck’s glorious work on the keys adding depth and emotion to the evening. A particularly stunning moment was Talman’s rendition of Amanda McBroom's "Ship in a Bottle," a poignant and reflective piece that left the audience captivated. The delightful version of Gershwin’s "They Can’t Take That Away from Me," showcased Talman’s ability to infuse her performances with both charm and joy. Her take on Sondheim's "Send in The Clowns" was tremendous.

Directed by Lina Koutrakos, the show was a blend of heartwarming memoir and theatrical expertise. Talman’s affectionate tribute to Elizabeth Taylor and her story of a friendship that transcended Hollywood glamour made for an unforgettable evening. With the show touring to London, Mexico, and around the country, it’s our hope that it returns to New York for many more performances, so others can experience this gem of a show for themselves.

Cover image from a previous performance.

For more on Ann Talman, click here

For Don't Tell Mama's performance calendar to find more upcoming shows there, click here

Reader Reviews