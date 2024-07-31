Review: An Enjoyable PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK Was Had At Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Picnic at Hanging Rock is a new musical by composer Greta Gertler Gold and book writer/lyricist Hilary Bell. Both are Australian, and this story is Australian. It is based on a book of the same name by Joan Lindsay and is the tale of the unexplained disappearance of three schoolgirls and a teacher on Valentine’s Day 1900, and the profound impact this has on the community at large.

The story goes back and forth between Appleyard College for Young Ladies and the dramatic landscape of Hanging Rock, also known as Ngannelong by its traditional name. Since the novel’s publishing in 1967, it has become a legendary piece of Australian literature, and was subsequently made into a film by iconic director Peter Weir (Gallipoli, Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show, to name a few).

Thursday evening, July 25, Gold and Bell showcased musical numbers and the synopsis from their 29-hour reading for an enthusiastic crowd at Joe’s Pub.

The evening opened with Gold performing a song from her album, Edible Restaurant. The decision to do this was not quite clear, and seemed an odd choice, however, this did not hamper the program. For what was to come next was luscious and inviting.

First up to the microphone was Jenna Lea Rosen, in a duet with Gold, the gorgeous vocals pairing stunningly with percussionist James Shipp’s effortless work on the vibraphone. Hilary Bell then gave the audience a glimpse into the story before Helen J. Shen introduced “Ode To St. Valentine” sung by a chorus of school girls, including Lorna Courtney, best known for her role as Juliet in & Juliet on Broadway. The glorious melody and harmonies were sublime and Courtney’s incredible voice cut through with precision.

Next up was Livvy Marcus, who plays Sara, the youngest of the group and besotted with her roommate Miranda. The song “Pansies” was stunning, with the lyric “Miranda, Miranda, Miranda” climbing blissfully. One thing this writer noticed was that the song, along with several others, seemed to stop short, leaving the audience wanting more.

Other highlights included “Wrong,” with a rock beat and running bass line. Sung by Taylor Trensch, the song is written from the point of view of Michael Fitzhubert, a visiting Englishman who grows obsessed with the mystery of the missing girls.

Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk played headmistress Miss Appleyard - her number “Fortress” showing off her soaring soprano. “The Search” song, with a driving beat, featured the quintessential Aussie sound “Cooee” sung by the chorus of girls. For those unfamiliar, the sound is a long, loud call with an upward inflection, often used as a call to locate people or to indicate one’s location. You’ll often find Aussies calling out across wide open spaces or canyons, the sound echoing back across the distance.

Speaking of Aussies, this Aussie writer will admit she was disappointed to find that seemingly only one of the cast members of this Australian story was Australian. Lincoln Elliot, an indigenous performer of Wiradjuri heritage who was flown over to the US with the assistance of the Australian Consulate, plays Albert, a tracker who helps in the search for the missing girls. There are so many young Australian performers living in New York right now, it seemed a shame to not see them up on stage.

However, despite this, the showcase made for a beautiful night of storytelling and song, and this writer hopes the show finds the backing for a full production.

Kudos to the creative team: Greta Gertler Gold (composer and vocals), Hilary Bell (book writer/lyricist), Jo Bonney (Director) and Amanda Morton (Musical Director and Pianist); the band: Jesse-Ray Leich on drumkit, James Shipp on percussion, Todd Sickafoose on bass; and the singers: Lorna Courtney, Lincoln Elliott, Sadie Jayne Kennedy, Katrina Lenk, Livvy Marcus, Kayla Marks, Lauren Molina, Jenna Lea Rosen, Helen J. Shen, Pearl Sun, Sami Sutcliffe, Taylor Trensch, and Allie Trimm.

Header photo left to right: Hilary Bell, Jo Bonney, Greta Gertler Gold. Photo courtesy of Joe's Pub

