Review: 54 Below Dazzles With David Sabella's CHICAGO Tribute Show

The razzle dazzle of the famed Broadway show, Chicago filled the crowded room at 54 Below with David Sabella last evening, Tuesday September 30, 2025. The one-night performance of Sabella felt more like a family event as many familiar faces who once graced the hallowed stages of Broadway musicals were present at the show.

David Sabella, the renowned male soprano who immortalized the role of “Mary Sunshine” in the 1990s City Center Encores! performance of Chicago, held theatergoers rapt with his tremendous vocals. Clad in a black sequined dinner jacket, black trousers, shiny white shirt and even black sequined shoes, Sabella truly embodied the term “razzle dazzle.” Having been entranced by the original 1975 Bob Fosse Broadway production, Sabella, who trained as a soprano opera singer, quickly secured the part of Mary Sunshine over some intense competition. He went on to tell the audience that working alongside the likes of such talent such as Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, Marcia Lewis and Joel Grey was truly a learning experience for the young musical performer. Lewis, we were told, was at the time starring in Grease on Broadway, and was the driving force that brought the Chicago revival back to Broadway. Here Sabella learned from the greats. Success rained down on the show and carried David Sabella along with its tidal wave of applause.

Throughout his frank discussions with the audience, Sabella gave us all a taste of those still fantastic singing chops of his through a night consisting mostly of Kander and Ebb tunes. Compilations of “All That Jazz” / “Yes” (Chicago and 70, Girls, 70) and “When You're Good To Mama” / “Nobody Loves a Fairy Over 40” (Chicago and Arthur LeClerq) wowed patrons that night. This reviewer was completely in awe of his singing prowess! Progressing, he told how the cast did a Presidential performance for President Clinton and how the Secret Service went into intense mode and rightly so, when they found a cigarette lighter in the shape of a gun, which had been a gift, in his dressing room. Thus his rendition of Chicago’s “We Both Reached for The Gun.”

Chicago seemed the center of his life; the show garnered six Tony nominations, a Presidential performance and much acclaim. Onward, David Sabella regaled us with how his life moved forward: marriage (he was one of the first gay marriages) and the trials and tribulations of starting a family via adoption. Renditions of “A Tough Act to Follow”/ “Married” (Curtains / Cabaret), “Roxy Monologue/ “Life Is” (Chicago and Zorba) and “ A Quiet Thing” (Flora the Red Menace) added to his voice in this chapter of his life.

LIfe moved on; his spouse unfortunately passed away and his children grew up. A move to Mexico to begin producing and then back to work with a new Kander and Ebb production The Visit as well as a Las Vegas production of Chicago followed. Standout performances of “Mister Cellophane” / “Cell Block Tango” (his brother, Ernie played Amos Hart in Las Vegas) and “Razzle Dazzle” rounded out the exciting evening.

What a stellar night! This reviewer was thrilled to relive the Chicago music, the stories and of course, the tremendous singing amid the star studded audience. Who could have imagined that one show could have such an impact on the life of one musical talent?

The Razzle Dazzle of Chicago featured the incomparable David Sabella, Musical Director, Mark Hartman, Sean Murphy (Bass) and Mike Luno (Drums).

For more on David Sabella, visit his website at sabellavoxstudios.com

