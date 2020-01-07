RUTHLESS! Star Joan Ryan Returns To NYC With Brand-New Concert at The Green Room 42

Joan Ryan, winner of BroadwayWorld's Top Artist Award and star of the hit cult musical Ruthless!, will debut her brand new one-woman-show after performing last year in sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. The one-night-only event will take place on Saturday March 7 at 9:30PM at The Green Room 42.

Helmed by award-winning director Will Nunziata, Joan shares her amazing four-octave range through songs from the worlds of Broadway and Pop Music - from Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne to Taylor Swift and John Mayer.

Leaving you laughing one moment and in tears the next through her theatre, television, and life anecdotes both funny and poignant, this is a true theatre piece.

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

Joan Ryan is the winner of BroadwayWorld's Top Female Artist. Her four-octave range led to a recent appearance at famed Carnegie Hall followed by a performance at Lincoln Center. Starring roles include LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, FOOTLOOSE, LES MISERABLES, NUNSENSE, TRIUMPH OF LOVE, ANGRY HOUSEWIVES, NITE CLUB CONFIDENTIAL. Joan originated the role of Judy Denmark/Ginger Del Marco in RUTHLESS! for which she was costumed by fashion icon Bob Mackie. Joan's self-titled debut solo recording remains a best-selling CD. Her other recordings include the cast albums of RUTHLESS!, SONDHEIM: A CELEBRATION, STROUSE, SCHWARTZ AND SCHWARTZ, LERNER-LOEWE AND LANE, DREAM: THE MUSIC OF Johnny Mercer and Jerome Kern: LIFE UPON THE WICKED STAGE. Television audiences know Joan from her long-running role as Tina Pallodrino, on SAVED BY THE BELL. She spent two years in the role of Kathleen Houghton, everyone's favorite psychiatrist, on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS. Joan has also been featured on THE TODAY SHOW, THE TONIGHT SHOW and numerous guest starring TV roles. Variety shows include FOREVER YOUNG with Jason Alexander and ONE NIGHT ONLY with Steve Carell, Forest Whitaker and Eric McCormack. Her recent return to New York City has been met with both critical and public acclaim and she also continues to sell out concerts around the country.





