ROSE AND THE BIG PINK BLUNT Comes to Red Eye NY This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rose and the Big Pink Blunt is coming to Red Eye NY this weekend.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Rosé mistakenly smokes an unfathomable combination of hallucinogens during her brand new live-sung one-woman show at Red Eye NY- Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 8pm, resulting in an hour-long hilarious external dialogue with the voice in her head.

Featuring a genre-resistant score sourced and arranged by Rosé, this show boasts hits from artists such as Amy Winehouse, Victoria Monét, The Who, John Legend, Kim Petras, Beyoncé, Troye Sivan, Chappell Roan, Patsy Cline, Rosé herself, and more!

Comments