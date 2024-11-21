News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ROSE AND THE BIG PINK BLUNT Comes to Red Eye NY This Weekend

The performance is on November 23.

By: Nov. 21, 2024
ROSE AND THE BIG PINK BLUNT Comes to Red Eye NY This Weekend Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rose and the Big Pink Blunt is coming to Red Eye NY this weekend.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Karen Akers & CAST PARTY Bring Monday Magic To Birdland
Review: Joshua Redman Group Captivates Jazz At Lincoln Center Crowd
Interview: Alicia Witt Celebrates Her New Christmas Album at 54 Below
Tony Danza's SINATRA & STORIES Adds Another Show to Café Carlyle Run

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Rosé mistakenly smokes an unfathomable combination of hallucinogens during her brand new live-sung one-woman show at Red Eye NY- Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 8pm, resulting in an hour-long hilarious external dialogue with the voice in her head.

Featuring a genre-resistant score sourced and arranged by Rosé, this show boasts hits from artists such as Amy Winehouse, Victoria Monét, The Who, John Legend, Kim Petras, Beyoncé, Troye Sivan, Chappell Roan, Patsy Cline, Rosé herself, and more!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos