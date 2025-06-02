READY TO DIVE: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF OLIVIA DEAN Comes to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present "Ready to Dive: Celebrating the Music of Olivia Dean" on June 14th, 2025, at 1 pm. Join in for an afternoon full of songs made famous by Olivia Dean! This up-and-coming British artist has showcased her talent over the past few years with pop-soul music inspired by Amy Winehouse, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, and many more.

With her tour finally making its way to the US as she opens for Sabrina Carpenter, this cabaret is the perfect chance to familiarize yourself and find a song of hers that you'll love! Featuring a wonderfully talented cast of singers and musicians, this is a show you won't want to miss!

"Ready to Dive" plays at The Green Room 42 on June 14th, 2025. Tickets are

available starting at $31 ($21 for live stream), with no food or beverage minimum.

THE CAST

Angie Amato (Berklee College of Music)

Ashley Calderon (The Green Room 42's Sis Thee Doll's Haus of Haunts)

Austin Nedrow (University of Michigan)

Ava Fackler (New York University)

Gracelyn Ranson (CAP21 Conservatory at Molloy University)

Jaylin Chiara (University of Florida)

Katie Harmon (Singer/songwriter)

Kaitlin Riley (Elizabethtown College)

Ryan Kimbark (CAP21 Conservatory at Molloy University)

Taylor Tarver (Disney Cruise Line)

Valerie Torres-Rosario (Camelot on Broadway)

Producer: Bella Cesarini (Belmont University)

Music Director: Jorden Amir (Berklee College of Music)

