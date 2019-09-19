Photos/Review: Tony Danza Comes to Cafe Carlyle

Do you want to have the winner of the People's Choice Award for favorite male entertainer come into your living room and become your good friend and delight you for an evening? Head over to Cafe Carlyle and spend an evening with Tony Danza and hang with him as he brings you back to the time when a night club performer did it all.

Sing,... Tap Dance, make you laugh, make you sentimental, and keep your eyes glued to a phenomenally charismatic entertainer who you previously only got a chance to enjoy on Television, Film, and the Broadway stage.

The star of TV's Taxi, Who's The Boss, and the Tony Danza show creates an evening that is a total knockout (BTW Tony was a professional boxer 9-3 with 7 knockouts). Everyone in the Cafe Carlyle had Tony the winner on their score card last night as he sang the Great American Songbook standards and told some pretty wonderful stories about his personal adventures. Tony is also a great comic and you're going to have a bunch of hysterical jokes to tell your friends after you see his show.

Nominated for 4 Golden Globe and one Emmy Award,Tony was also the star of Broadway's Honeymoon in Vegas and if you want to have a 2nd loving Honeymoon head over to the legendary Cafe Carlyle and become his friend. At last night's show singer/pianist/songwriter Peter Cincotti was in the audience and Tony surprised his friend by calling him up to play some fantastic piano.

You can still catch him during this engagement on Sept. 20 & 21

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Peter Cincotti & Tony Danza



Peter Cincotti & Tony Danza



Peter Cincotti & Tony Danza



Alan Lazare, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff, Arlene Lazare



Peter Cincotti & Tony Danza



Eda Sorokoff & Tony Danza



Tony Danza