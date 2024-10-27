News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center

The October 23, 2024 night honored singer Bobby Short and was hosted by Natalie Douglas

By: Oct. 27, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The second night of the Cabaret Convention was a lovely evening, presented by the Mabel Mercer Foundation. (Read Rob Lester's review of the night here.) The October 23, 2024 night honored singer Bobby Short and was hosted by Natalie Douglas. It featured Ava Allen, Jim Caruso, Aisha de Haas, Bryan Eng, Ava Nicole Frances, Eric Yves Garcia, Allan Harris, Christian Holder, Nicolas King, Diva LaMarr, Mark Nadler, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Valarie Pettiford, David Raleigh, T. Oliver Reid, Nicholas Rodriguez, Steve Ross, Billy Stritch, Darnell White, and NaTasha Yvette Williams.

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Marya Zimmet's ZIMMET TIME (AND THE LIVIN’S TOO EASY)
Exclusive Video: Alysha Umphress in Rehearsal for SEASON OF THE WITCH
Texas Jazz Star Ken Slavin To Headline The Triad In November
Exclusive Video: Beth Leavel in Rehearsal at 54 Below

The Mabel Mercer Award was presented to Natalie Douglas, and the Donald F. Smith Award was presented to Mark Nadler, underwritten by Adela & Larry Elow.

The night was held at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, located at The Shops at Columbus Circle, New York, NY and featured three nights of spectacular performances from October 22nd to October 24th, 2024. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the New York Cabaret Convention continues to showcase the timeless artistry and vibrant diversity of the cabaret world.

See photos from the night by photographer Conor Weiss.

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Steve Ross. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Steve Ross. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
David Raleigh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
David Raleigh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Aisha de Haas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Aisha de Haas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Diva La Marr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Diva La Marr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Allan Harris. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Allan Harris. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Eric Yves Garcia. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Eric Yves Garcia. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Bryan Eng. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Bryan Eng. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
KT Sullivan presents Natalie Douglas with award.

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz.

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz.

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Darnell White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Darnell White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Jim Caruso. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Jim Caruso. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
T. Oliver Reid. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
T. Oliver Reid. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Nicolas King. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Nicolas King. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Natalie Douglas presents an award to Mark Nadler. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center Image
Curtain call. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos