Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center

The second night of the Cabaret Convention was a lovely evening, presented by the Mabel Mercer Foundation. (Read Rob Lester's review of the night here.) The October 23, 2024 night honored singer Bobby Short and was hosted by Natalie Douglas. It featured Ava Allen, Jim Caruso, Aisha de Haas, Bryan Eng, Ava Nicole Frances, Eric Yves Garcia, Allan Harris, Christian Holder, Nicolas King, Diva LaMarr, Mark Nadler, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Valarie Pettiford, David Raleigh, T. Oliver Reid, Nicholas Rodriguez, Steve Ross, Billy Stritch, Darnell White, and NaTasha Yvette Williams.

The Mabel Mercer Award was presented to Natalie Douglas, and the Donald F. Smith Award was presented to Mark Nadler, underwritten by Adela & Larry Elow.

The night was held at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, located at The Shops at Columbus Circle, New York, NY and featured three nights of spectacular performances from October 22nd to October 24th, 2024. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the New York Cabaret Convention continues to showcase the timeless artistry and vibrant diversity of the cabaret world.

See photos from the night by photographer Conor Weiss.

