Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at Jazz At Lincoln Center

The October 23, 2024 night honored singer Bobby Short and was hosted by Natalie Douglas
The second night of the Cabaret Convention was a lovely evening, presented by the Mabel Mercer Foundation. (Read Rob Lester's review of the night here.) The October 23, 2024 night honored singer Bobby Short and was hosted by Natalie Douglas. It featured Ava Allen, Jim Caruso, Aisha de Haas, Bryan Eng, Ava Nicole Frances, Eric Yves Garcia, Allan Harris, Christian Holder, Nicolas King, Diva LaMarr, Mark Nadler, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Valarie Pettiford, David Raleigh, T. Oliver Reid, Nicholas Rodriguez, Steve Ross, Billy Stritch, Darnell White, and NaTasha Yvette Williams.
The Mabel Mercer Award was presented to Natalie Douglas, and the Donald F. Smith Award was presented to Mark Nadler, underwritten by Adela & Larry Elow.
The night was held at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, located at The Shops at Columbus Circle, New York, NY and featured three nights of spectacular performances from October 22nd to October 24th, 2024. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the New York Cabaret Convention continues to showcase the timeless artistry and vibrant diversity of the cabaret world.
See photos from the night by photographer Conor Weiss.
Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Steve Ross. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
David Raleigh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Aisha de Haas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Billy Stritch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Diva La Marr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Allan Harris. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Eric Yves Garcia. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Bryan Eng. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
KT Sullivan presents Natalie Douglas with award.
Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Darnell White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jim Caruso. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
T. Oliver Reid. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Nicolas King. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Natalie Douglas presents an award to Mark Nadler. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Curtain call. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Videos