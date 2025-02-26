Photos: THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Hits the Birdland Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, February 24, nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards stormed the Birdland stage with another edition of his Frivolity Hour! Check out photos from the show!

The packed house saw why BroadwayWorld named The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour as one of the best solo cabaret shows of 2024, alongside entertainment royalty such as Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, and Marilyn Maye.

Edwards shared his original brand of hot traditional jazz and early 20th century popular music, and played lush serenades and the hot novelties his audience has come to know and love. His band included Scott Ricketts, Ricky Alexander, Conal Fowkes, and Jay Rattman, with Reilly Wilmit on guest vocals.

Edwards is a unique vocalist that takes equal cues from the crooners and soft singers of the late 1920s and early 30s and from the bombastic voices of the earlier acoustic phonograph era, as well as an instrumentalist who plays banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, and mandolin in the “modernistic” jazz idiom. Leading a hot combination featuring the talents of extraordinary jazzmen Scott Ricketts (cornet), Ricky Alexander (clarinet, alto saxophone), Conal Fowkes (piano), and Jay Rattman (bass saxophone), Edwards channels his passion into reviving some of that long lost intangible quality of the Jazz Age and igniting interest in an all too often overlooked era of music that, despite being a century old, still bubbles with humor, beauty, and often a defiant youthful energy. He brings his singular verve and sensibility to songs made famous by great artists such as Cliff Edwards, Ted Lewis, Jack Teagarden, Rudy Vallée, and Bing Crosby. Steeped in jazz age novelty, Bryce Edwards takes frivolity very seriously, and vows to entertain his audience or die trying.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

