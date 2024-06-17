Photos: See Highlights from Tracey Tituss's TWO LOVES HAVE I

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 14th at 7 pm, Tracey Tituss graced the stage with her thrilling one-woman show, Two Loves Have I, which she brought back to Pangea by popular demand!

Tracey hails from Kansas City and is happy to be living her dream singing in the Big Apple! From the "show me" state to the "empire" state! In Two Loves Have I, Tracey pens a show proclaiming her love for both Kansas City and New York City. From bbq to caviar! Tracey explores both influential jazz meccas with an evening of storytelling, history and songs. Coming from the heart of America to the city that doesn’t sleep! She’ll capture your heart with her midwestern charm and big city sophistication! From grass roots to champagne flutes! So come along! You can take a plane, train, walk or even run! Whatever you need to do to get here! The evening celebrated the music of two cities miles apart but close to the heart!

Tracey dedicated this show to her late father Hubert Titus, an accomplished singer, songwriter and recording artist.

See highlights from the night taken by photographer Conor Weiss.



Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tracey Titus. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

