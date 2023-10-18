Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

The 34th Annual Cabaret Convention arrives in town, courtesy of The Mabel Mercer Foundation

Oct. 18, 2023

Last night at the Rose Theater The Mabel Mercer Foundation kicked off the 34th Annual Cabaret Convention with a program titled SPEAK LOW.  This yearly event featuring some of the best artists of the cabaret and concert industry (always with some making their convention debut) plays for three nights, with each evening focusing on a particular theme or composer, the material and artists all curated by the evening's hosts, invited to their emcee duties by Mercer Foundation leader, KT Sullivan.

For the opening night of this year's series, the composer in the spotlight was Kurt Weill and the twosome Mistress and Master of Cermonies were frequent comrades Andrea Marcovicci and Jeff Harnar.  Together, the cabaret proficients gathered around them some of the most respected and beloved artists from the industry, both newcomers and long haulers.

Broadway World Cabaret correspondent Rob Lester will be reporting on the week's happenings later, while resident photographic artist Conor Weiss will be sharing daily photo essays of the previous evening's activities.  Enjoy Conor's photo flash below and visit the Mabel Mercer Foundation HERE for more information on the Cabaret Convention and their important work preserving and presenting The Great American Songbook and the art form of cabaret.

Tonight the Cabaret Convention will present SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY: A TRIBUTE TO Doris Day hosted by Rex Reed with Tedd Firth Musical Directing from the piano.

Tomorrow night's offering from the Cabaret Convention is AS TIME GOES BY: TIMELESS CLASSICS with Mabel Mercer's own KT Sullivan acting as Mistress of Ceremonies

Ari Axelrod "Lost In The Stars"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci "One Life To Live" and "Live, Love, Laughter"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Clint Holmes "I'm a Stranger Here Myself"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael "Johnny's Song" and "Sing Me Not a Ballad" and "That's How Much I Love You"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Dawn Derow "My Ship"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Tovah Feldshuh "Mr. Right"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Therese Lee "This Is Now"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Madalynn Mathews "Stay Weill"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Celia Berk "What Good Would The Moon Be"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Marieann Meringolo "Love Song"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Ute Lemper "Pirate Jenny"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Danny Bacher and Minda Larsen "Mack The Knife"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Ute Lemper "Speak Low"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Those Girls (left to right: Wendy Russell, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Eve Eaton)

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Maude Maggart "The River Is So Blue"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Karen Kohler "Bilbao Song"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Natalie Douglas "Lonely House"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Sidney Myer "That's Him"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Karen Akers "Surabaya Johnny"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Jeff Harnar "Tschaikowsky"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Andrea Marcovicci "It Never Was You"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Marta Sanders "September Song"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

MOIPEI "Here I'll Stay"

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



1
Alice Ripley to Return to The Green Room 42 in November Photo
Alice Ripley to Return to The Green Room 42 in November

Tony winner Alice Ripley and Grammy winner John McDaniel are returning to THE GREEN ROOM 42 for an encore performance on November 21. Don't miss this highly anticipated event where they will showcase their talent and deliver a night of unforgettable music. Catch them for one night only at THE GREEN ROOM 42.

2
Cabaret Convention Opens With Kurt Weill Show Photo
Cabaret Convention Opens With Kurt Weill Show

The cast and patrons of The Mabel Mercer Foundation gathered with artistic director KT Sullivan at the Algonquin Hotel for an elegant after party celebrating the first night of the Cabaret Convention.

3
HFC Underground At The Hunt & Fish Club To Present Major Attaway in THE GENIES JUKEBOX Photo
HFC Underground At The Hunt & Fish Club To Present Major Attaway in THE GENIE'S JUKEBOX

Join Major Attaway, the longest-running Genie from Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, for a unique evening of Disney songs you love to hate in 'The Genie's Jukebox' at HFC Underground. Experience Disney's iconic Villains combined with jazz music for a journey into the heart of animated darkness. Don't miss this unforgettable night out in the city!

4
Thrilling NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Reviewed Sans Spoilers Photo
Thrilling NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Reviewed Sans Spoilers

Psycho Clan and ETR Ventures' latest immersive horror venture, 'Nightmare Dollhouse,' is chilling, to say the least. With twenty-one seasons under their belt, it's safe to say they know a thing or two about delivering spine-tingling thrills. What sets this venture apart is its unique concept. While haunted houses often feature the expected blood, gore, monsters, and zombies, I've never encountered one 'inspired by the weirdest and scariest roadside oddities.'

