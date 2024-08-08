Photos: Roger Q. Mason's THE PINK At Caveat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, August 5 at Caveat acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason received a staged reading of THE PINK, directed by Kevin Newbury. The cast featured Mason as ‘Mel’ and Pierre Jean Gonzalez as ‘Herman’. Stage directions were read by Dramaturg Gaven Trinidad. The reading was presented by producer Christophe Desorbay.

See photos below!

THE PINK is an intimate play about the power of queer love. We follow a liaison which starts as an evening of passion and ends in a transformative experience of bodies, minds and spirits. As two humans, Mel and Herman, grasp for “the real” in the bedroom, their conversations, silences, and moments of touch blur the lines between affection, sex, and euphoric romance.

THE PINK was originally commissioned by Primary Stages as part of their inaugural Creative Access Grant Reading Series, dedicated to amplifying the work of underrepresented communities and artists. The play received an initial reading with Breaking the Binary Theatre in association with Primary Stages at 59E59 in April of 2023.

