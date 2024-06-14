Photos: Norm Lewis Concludes SUMMERTIME (Special Tony Edition) at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In all my years of going to shows, whether theatre, concerts, clubs, cabaret, etc., I have never done what I did this past week and I’m not sure I can even explain. I went to see Norm Lewis at 54 Below on June 6th and didn’t just love it, I was somehow hypnotized by the man and the material.

That night, Miss Melba Moore was his Special Guest and was invited to share the stage and something magical happened. The program was all showtunes and treasures from Broadway-current, past and even a little in between, with one brilliant piece of Off-Broadway gold, "Try to Remember," dedicated to the memory of the late, great Jerry Orbach.

Then, upon finding out the Guest List for the entire seven shows, we just decided we wanted to be there and it was the right decision. Night after night, songs were added and/or subtracted to adapt to the desired length of the show. Every night, Norm’s longtime friend and trusted Director, Richard Jay-Alexander was on the scene, along with Musical Director/Arranger Joseph Joubert on keys, Perry Cavari on arms and percussion and a very cool Dylan Shamat on both electric and acoustic bass. Each night a different kind of magic and, lucky me, living so nearby, I was able to capture all the award-winning guests and high-profile friends.

So, here's to Norm Lewis, who brought summer early to all of us at 54 Below, is a scrapbook of his seven nights and special guests, both on stage and off. Now that the run is over, what will Eda and I do tonight? Bravo!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Brian Stokes Mitchell & Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Melba Moore & Norm Lewis

Melba Moore

Melba Moore

Stephen Schwartz & Norm Lewis

Stephen Schwartz

Stephen Schartz & Walter Marks

Pastor Bobby Lewis & Norm Lewis

Marc Shaiman & Norm Lewis

Marc Shaiman & Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis, (Sweeney Todd)

Norm Lewis

Len Cariou, (Sweeney Todd)

Len Cariou, Norm Lewis, Marc Shaiman

Norm Lewis & Alice Ripley

Alice Ripley & Norm Lewis

Will Swenson & Norm Lewis

Will Swenson

Will Swenson

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Norm Lewis

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Norm Lewis

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Richard Jay-Alexander, Norm Lewis

Nova Payton & Norm Lewis

Nova Payton & Norm Lewis

Olivia Elease Hardy

Olivia Elease Hardy & Norm Lewis

Olivia Elease Hardy

Jennifer Ashley Tepper

54 Below

The Drinkwater Brothers

The Drinkwater Brothers

Norm Lewis & Len Cariou

Norm Lewis & Marc Shaiman

Norm Lewis & Marilyn Maye

Norm Lewis & Melissa Errico

Spike Lee

Spike Lee

Hugh Panaro, Eda Sorokoff, Maestro Steven Reineke, Eric Gabbard

Norm Lewis

Spike Lee & Norm Lewis

Spike Lee & Norm Lewis

Richard Jay-Alexander & Spike Lee

Richard Jay-Alexander & Brian Stokes

Richard Jay-Alexander, Spike Lee, Tony Danza

54 Below

54 Below

Norm Lewis

Carlos Clemenz

