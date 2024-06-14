Photos: Norm Lewis Concludes SUMMERTIME (Special Tony Edition) at 54 Below

Richard Jay-Alexander directed and Joseph Joubert was musical director.
In all my years of going to shows, whether theatre, concerts, clubs, cabaret, etc., I have never done what I did this past week and I’m not sure I can even explain. I went to see Norm Lewis at 54 Below on June 6th and didn’t just love it, I was somehow hypnotized by the man and the material.
That night, Miss Melba Moore was his Special Guest and was invited to share the stage and something magical happened. The program was all showtunes and treasures from Broadway-current, past and even a little in between, with one brilliant piece of Off-Broadway gold, "Try to Remember," dedicated to the memory of the late, great Jerry Orbach.
Then, upon finding out the Guest List for the entire seven shows, we just decided we wanted to be there and it was the right decision. Night after night, songs were added and/or subtracted to adapt to the desired length of the show. Every night, Norm’s longtime friend and trusted Director, Richard Jay-Alexander was on the scene, along with Musical Director/Arranger Joseph Joubert on keys, Perry Cavari on arms and percussion and a very cool Dylan Shamat on both electric and acoustic bass. Each night a different kind of magic and, lucky me, living so nearby, I was able to capture all the award-winning guests and high-profile friends.
So, here's to Norm Lewis, who brought summer early to all of us at 54 Below, is a scrapbook of his seven nights and special guests, both on stage and off. Now that the run is over, what will Eda and I do tonight? Bravo!
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Brian Stokes Mitchell & Norm Lewis
Melba Moore & Norm Lewis
Melba Moore
Melba Moore
Stephen Schwartz & Norm Lewis
Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schartz & Walter Marks
Pastor Bobby Lewis & Norm Lewis
Marc Shaiman & Norm Lewis
Marc Shaiman & Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis, (Sweeney Todd)
Len Cariou, (Sweeney Todd)
Len Cariou, Norm Lewis, Marc Shaiman
Norm Lewis & Alice Ripley
Alice Ripley & Norm Lewis
Will Swenson & Norm Lewis
Will Swenson
Will Swenson
Brian Stokes Mitchell & Norm Lewis
Brian Stokes Mitchell & Norm Lewis
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Richard Jay-Alexander, Norm Lewis
Nova Payton & Norm Lewis
Nova Payton & Norm Lewis
Olivia Elease Hardy
Olivia Elease Hardy & Norm Lewis
Olivia Elease Hardy
Jennifer Ashley Tepper
54 Below
The Drinkwater Brothers
The Drinkwater Brothers
Norm Lewis & Len Cariou
Norm Lewis & Marc Shaiman
Norm Lewis & Marilyn Maye
Norm Lewis & Melissa Errico
Spike Lee
Spike Lee
Hugh Panaro, Eda Sorokoff, Maestro Steven Reineke, Eric Gabbard
Spike Lee & Norm Lewis
Spike Lee & Norm Lewis
Richard Jay-Alexander & Spike Lee
Richard Jay-Alexander & Brian Stokes
Richard Jay-Alexander, Spike Lee, Tony Danza
54 Below
54 Below
Carlos Clemenz
Videos