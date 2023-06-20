Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Juneteenth At Birdland With Songs From The 60s

Singer Natalie Douglas returned to the Birdland spotlight with “A 60’s Songs Juneteenth Jubilee” on Monday, June 19.

She was thrilled to collaborate with her longtime Music Director, Mark Hartman to perform the songs of the decade, including, “Blackbird,” “Mississippi Goddam,” “Freedom Day,” “Compared To What?” and many others. Natalie, Mark and the band (Brian Nash on keyboards, Jakubu Griffin on drums, Jonathan Michel on bass) celebrated the Federal Holiday with music, friendship, laughter, healing, and hope!

Natalie Douglas has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, The Pheasantry in London among others, and has produced over 75 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club, where her award-winning TRIBUTES monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Nat “King” Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) began in Summer 2017. This year Natalie will add to her three CD catalog, including the MAC Award Winning “Human Heart,” with a new album on Club 44 Records. Her music is available on Apple Music, Amazon.com, Spotify, and her website: nataliedouglas.com. She has also made her mark as a much sought-after educator and actor – she is a Master Teacher for the Jim & Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation, the Eugene O’Neill Cabaret & Performance Conference and the Mabel Mercer Foundation, for which she has been named Education Director. Natalie holds a Bachelor’s Degree from USC in Psychology, Theatre and Women’s Studies and a Master’s Degree from UCLA in Psychology and Theatre.