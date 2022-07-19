Photos: Michael Anthony Theatrical Debuts JESUS OF SUBURBIA, The Music Of Green Day at The Green Room 42

Jesus of Suburbia: The Music of Green Day celebrates the music of one of the most iconic American bands of our time. Green Day is famously known for infusing the raw power of punk with melodic pop sensibilities and relatable lyrics to capture the angst-ridden restlessness of American teenagers at the end of the 20th century and into the 21st. Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, this one-night engagement debuted on Friday, July 8th at The Green Room 42.

The evening featured performances by Danny Blu (recording artist, The Pale Horse: Pandemonium,) Victoria Vagasy (Legally Blonde, MAT'S Heathers: In Concert) Chandler Sinks (MAT's History Has Its Eyes On You, MAT'S Heathers: In Concert,) Carolina Rial (MAT's The Holiday Special, MAT's Queen of the Night,) Mackenzie Cannon (MAT's History Has Its Eyes On You, 35 MM: A Musical Exhibition,) Nicholas Moulton (American Idiot, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,) Riley Henderson (Into the Woods, Daddy Long Legs,) Nicole Morris (An Officer and A Gentleman,) Vince Fazzolari, and Steven E. Sitzman (Ring of Fire, Best Little Whorehouse.) Jesus of Suburbia, The Music of Green Day was produced and directed by Michael Restaino, musically supervised by Skyler Fortgang and designed by Sheridan Glover.

Along with other material from Green Day presented throughout the evening, the night focused on numerous American Idiot hits which follow a story of Jesus of Suburbia, a lower-middle-class American adolescent anti-hero. The album expresses the disillusionment and dissent of a generation that came of age in a period shaped by tumultuous events such as 9/11 and the Iraq War. In order to accomplish this, the band used unconventional techniques for themselves, including transitions between connected songs and some long, chaptered, creative compositions presenting the album themes.