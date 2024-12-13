Photos: Melody & Magic: Ben Jones And Laurence Hobgood Take Birdland

Critically-acclaimed vocalist Ben Jones and Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer, and arranger Laurence Hobgood came together for a memorable evening of music.
Both Jones and Hobgood are proud alumni of the University of Illinois, where their musical journeys began.

Their shared backgrounds and passions ignite a thrilling musical chemistry, infusing every song with vibrant, innovative interpretations.
Their shared backgrounds and passions ignite a thrilling musical chemistry, infusing every song with vibrant, innovative interpretations. The show featured songs by Herb Ellis, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stevie Wonder, Adam Guettel, Carole King, and more. Jones and Hobgood delivered fresh takes on timeless classics and unexpected deep cuts.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
