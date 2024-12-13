Photos: Melody & Magic: Ben Jones And Laurence Hobgood Take Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birdland presented singer Ben Jones and Grammy-winning pianist/composer Laurence Hobgood in concert on December 9. See photos from the show!

Critically-acclaimed vocalist Ben Jones and Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer, and arranger Laurence Hobgood came together for a memorable evening of music celebrating their shared love of music ranging across the Great American Songbook to Broadway, pop, classical music and prog rock. Both Jones and Hobgood are proud alumni of the University of Illinois, where their musical journeys began.

Their shared backgrounds and passions ignite a thrilling musical chemistry, infusing every song with vibrant, innovative interpretations. The show featured songs by Herb Ellis, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stevie Wonder, Adam Guettel, Carole King, and more. Jones and Hobgood delivered fresh takes on timeless classics and unexpected deep cuts.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Comments