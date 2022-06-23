Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Luke Hawkins Brings Jazz, Tap & Laughs To Birdland Theater With Alex Newell, Max von Essen & More

The song-and-dance man was joined by his friends Eloise Kropp, Matt Baker, Mia Gentile, Alicia Niwa, and Mary Donnelly.

Jun. 23, 2022  

Singer/tapper Luke Hawkins brought an extraordinary evening of singing, dancing and laughter to the Birdland Theater on Monday, June 20. The show was a love letter to these art forms, as Luke paid homage to the history of tap dance greats. The song-and-dance man was joined by his friends Alex Newell, Max von Essen, Eloise Kropp, Matt Baker, Mia Gentile, Alicia Niwa, and Mary Donnelly. The show was arranged by Balint Varga, and the band included Jonathan Arons, Geoff Burke, James Cronin, Ben Golder Novick, Rob Garcia, and Victor Murillo. Luke's friend and co-worker Harry Connick, Jr. was in the house cheering like mad, then treated the packed house with an inspiring performance with the band.

Luke Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer. He performed in and choreographed the Broadway show, Harry Connick Jr.- A Tribute to Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre in 2019 and has choreographed Connick and performed alongside him in 43 concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, UNO Lakefront arena in New Orleans, La Seine Musicale in Paris and the Paladium Theatre in London.

Luke's theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel (NYC) and Joya (Cancun, Mexico) as well as New York City Center Encore's Productions ofNo, No, Nanette. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and On Your Toes. He has played several leading roles in regional productions as Ren in Footloose, Huck in Big River, Bert in Mary Poppins, Action in West Side Story, Will Parker in Oklahoma, Tulsa in Gypsy and Robert in The Drowsy Chaperone. His TV and Film credits include tap dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brother's movie Hail Caesar, the 2015 Tony Awards, Gossip Girl, One Life to Live, America's Got Talent, The Colbert Report, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Annie Live.

Luke regularly teaches tap at The Broadway Dance Center and is on tour with NRG Dance Convention. Luke has performed as a soloist tap dancer with the Manhattan Symphonie Orchestra, The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and The American Pops Orchestra. He was crowned Mr. New York 2012, is a Capezio Athlete. Follow him at @Luketaps.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Luke Hawkins Brings Jazz, Tap & Laughs To Birdland Theater With Alex Newell, Max von Essen & More
Luke Hawkins

Matt Baker

Luke Hawkins

Luke Hawkins

Mary Donnelly, Luke Hawkins

Luke Hawkins

Luke Hawkins, Alicia Niwa

Alex Newell

Mia Gentile

Luke Hawkins

Max von Essen

Eloise Kropp, Luke Hawkins

Eloise Kropp, Luke Hawkins

Geoff Burke

Ben Golder Novick

Jonathan Arons

Luke Hawkins

Harry Connick, Jr.

Jonathan Arons, Luke Hawkins, Harry Connick, Jr.

Harry Connick, Jr.

Birdland Theater

Luke Hawkins, Band

Luke Hawkins, Cast

Back - Matt Baker, Mary Donnelly, Jonathan Arons, Geoff Burke, Balint Varga, James Cronin, Ben Golder Novick, Victor Murillo Middle - Alicia Niwa, Mia Gentile Front - Eloise Kropp, Luke Hawkins, Max

