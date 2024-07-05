Photos: Liz Callaway & Jason Graae Bring Happily Ever Laughter To 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At first glance they might seem like a musical and personality mismatch, but the chemistry between Liz Callaway and Jason Graae is far from problematic. It is an enormously entertaining integration of these two artists musicianship, acting, and comedic expertise.

Liz Callaway’s once in a lifetime voice and vocal dexterity doesn’t just sing in tune. It lands in the middle of the middle of a note with a clarity that pierces your soul. Jason, once he gets his oboe in tune (that’s a double entenndre) also possesses excellent vocal technique, and my camera, no matter how many photos I snap is incapable of capturing his enormously expressive facial movements that glide between comical and the heartfelt with such ease. His rendition of William Finn’s “What More Can I Say” brought tears. The duets from “BABY” for which Ms Callaway was nominated for a Tony and her two songs from the animated film Anastasia (in which she starred) were highlights. This evenings friendship (they’ve been for forty years) was the perfect blendship, together with the masterful Alex Rybeck on the piano at 54 Below last night. The show was very appropriately titled Happily Ever Laughter and it has two more performances, July 5 & 6.

Speaking of friendship and blendship, my table of KT Sullivan, Eda, and Debbie Gravitte was pretty special too.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

