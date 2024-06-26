Photos: Linda Eder Continues Run at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It isn’t often on a hot summer night that I get chills and goosebumps, but that happened at Linda Eder’s performance at 54 Below last night. Check out photos below!

The voice, the breath control, the phrasing, spunky personality and physical beauty of this icon all combining with an impeccable song list brought me back to the golden age of nightclubs. Simply a great singer, singing great songs and a musician’s musician like Billy Stritch at the helm supplying the musical accompaniments and on occasion vocal harmonies.

Having Linda Lavin as our table mate and hearing about a new Hulu TV pilot starring Linda, Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer added to the excitement of the evening. BTW Linda absolutely loved Linda.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Comments