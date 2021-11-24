Photos: Lauren Marcus and More Star In New SONGS FROM YOUR FAVORITE MOVIES At Feinstein's/54 Below

Last week on Tuesday, November 16th, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrated the world of film with the exciting new concert series New Songs From Your Favorite Movies!

Check out photos below!

Break out the popcorn for a night of madness mixing movies and original music! In this innovative new concert, eight of the hottest and most up-and-coming musical theatre writers and teams were challenged to create a musical theater song from a Hollywood hit. The night boasted some of Broadway's brightest stars belting out brand new numbers from some of the world's favorite films. The audience full of movie lovers heard adapted songs from Blockbuster hits including When Harry Met Sally, E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, The Avengers, Apollo 13 and more!

The evening was produced by Jen Sandler and Ben Caplan and was hosted by Anna Roisman (HQ Trivia).

The 9:45pm concert featured the writing talents of Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not), Timothy Huang (American Morning), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect), Daniel Mertzluftt and Kate Leonard (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith (Love In Hate Nation), Kira Stone (Salem), Jeff Talbott (The Submission) and Will Van Dyke (Kinky Boots, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti (Mimosa).

The performer line-up showcased Sam Balzac (Fifty Million Frenchmen), Jennifer Blood (Girl From The North Country, Matilda), Maddie Eaton, Brian Russell Carey (Red Roses, Green Gold), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Makai Hernandez, Cori Jaskier (Charlotte's Web), Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock, Here Lies Love), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Jiana Odland, Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen), Jacob Ryan Smith, Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday) and Teddy Yudain (Little Shop of Horrors).

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson