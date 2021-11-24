Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Lauren Marcus and More Star In New SONGS FROM YOUR FAVORITE MOVIES At Feinstein's/54 Below

Eight of the hottest and most up-and-coming musical theatre writers and teams were challenged to create a musical theater song from a Hollywood hit.

Nov. 24, 2021  

Last week on Tuesday, November 16th, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrated the world of film with the exciting new concert series New Songs From Your Favorite Movies!

Check out photos below!

Break out the popcorn for a night of madness mixing movies and original music! In this innovative new concert, eight of the hottest and most up-and-coming musical theatre writers and teams were challenged to create a musical theater song from a Hollywood hit. The night boasted some of Broadway's brightest stars belting out brand new numbers from some of the world's favorite films. The audience full of movie lovers heard adapted songs from Blockbuster hits including When Harry Met Sally, E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, The Avengers, Apollo 13 and more!

The evening was produced by Jen Sandler and Ben Caplan and was hosted by Anna Roisman (HQ Trivia).

The 9:45pm concert featured the writing talents of Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not), Timothy Huang (American Morning), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect), Daniel Mertzluftt and Kate Leonard (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith (Love In Hate Nation), Kira Stone (Salem), Jeff Talbott (The Submission) and Will Van Dyke (Kinky Boots, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti (Mimosa).

The performer line-up showcased Sam Balzac (Fifty Million Frenchmen), Jennifer Blood (Girl From The North Country, Matilda), Maddie Eaton, Brian Russell Carey (Red Roses, Green Gold), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Makai Hernandez, Cori Jaskier (Charlotte's Web), Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock, Here Lies Love), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Jiana Odland, Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), Ayla Schwartz (Frozen), Jacob Ryan Smith, Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday) and Teddy Yudain (Little Shop of Horrors).

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Full Company

Phil Sloves, Jaygee Macapugay, Lauren Taslitz, Danny Ursetti, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Blair Goldberg

Ayla Schwartz, Murphy Taylor Smith and Lauren Marcus

Sam Balzac, Cori Jaskier, Kate Leonard, Maddie Eaton, Jacob Ryan Smith, Daniel Mertzlufft and Jiana Odland

Brian Russell Carey and Joey Contreras

Timothy Huang, Jennifer Blood and Michael Hicks

Ben Caplan, Jen Sandler and Anna Roisman

Anna Roisman

Eleri Ward

Joey Contreras and Anna Roisman

Brian Russell Carey

Murphy Taylor Smith and Anna Roisman

Ayla Schwartz and Lauren Marcus

Timothy Huang and Anna Roisman

Jennifer Blood

Blair Goldberg

Phil Sloves, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jaygee Macapugay

Phil Sloves, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jaygee Macapugay

Will Van Dyke and Anna Roisman

Teddy Yudain and Makai Hernandez

Fergie L. Philippe

Daniel Mertzlufft, Kate Leonard and Anna Roisman

Cori Jaskier and Sam Balzac


