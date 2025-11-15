Photos: Karen Mason Performs 'Encore-Nucopia' At Birdland!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer Karen Mason performed a gorgeous night of music when she returned to her favorite musical home, Birdland, with “Encore-Nucopia.”

The show was a dazzling celebration of her favorite songs, stories, and laughter-filled moments. Directed by Barry Kleinbort, with music direction by Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard on bass, the evening sparkled with showstoppers like “Lorna’s Here/I Wanna Be With You,” “Ring Them Bells,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “Karen’s Back in Town.”

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey