 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Karen Mason Performs 'Encore-Nucopia' At Birdland!

Songs performed included "Ring Them Bells" and "You’ve Got a Friend."

By: Nov. 15, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Singer Karen Mason performed a gorgeous night of music when she returned to her favorite musical home, Birdland, with “Encore-Nucopia.”

The show was a dazzling celebration of her favorite songs, stories, and laughter-filled moments. Directed by Barry Kleinbort, with music direction by Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard on bass, the evening sparkled with showstoppers like “Lorna’s Here/I Wanna Be With You,” “Ring Them Bells,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “Karen’s Back in Town.”

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey


Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos