Photos: Karen Mason Performs 'Encore-Nucopia' At Birdland!

Songs performed included "Ring Them Bells" and "You’ve Got a Friend."
Singer Karen Mason performed a gorgeous night of music when she returned to her favorite musical home, Birdland, with “Encore-Nucopia.”
The show was a dazzling celebration of her favorite songs, stories, and laughter-filled moments. Directed by Barry Kleinbort, with music direction by Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard on bass, the evening sparkled with showstoppers like “Lorna’s Here/I Wanna Be With You,” “Ring Them Bells,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “Karen’s Back in Town.”
Photo credit: Kevin Alvey
Paul Rolnick, Karen Mason, Tom Hubbard, Chris Denny
Shawn Moninger, Karen Mason, David Friedman
Conor Weiss, Karen Mason, Lorna Dallas
