Photos: July 5th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Chris Ruetten

Myriam Phiro and Christine Lavin among guests at last week's LINEUP.

Jul. 12, 2022  

Photos: July 5th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Chris Ruetten July 5th saw another swell night of talent at THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher, with some new faces, and some repeat business and plenty of Susie Mosher's by now infamous antics. Working alongside Musical Director Lon Hoyt and long-standing musical colleagues, bassist John Miller and drummer Clint de Ganon, award winner Mosher presented a wild and wonderful array of talent from the cabaret and concert industry as photographer Chris Ruetten captured all the action in his lens for this Broadway World Cabaret exclusive photo essay.

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page HERE and Facebook page HERE.

Myriam Phiro

Nicolas King

Jake Wildhorn

Amy Lynn and Alex Hamlin

Christine Lavin

Melanie Marod

Heidi Blair Clark
Matt Baker

Clint de Ganon
John Miller

Michael Winther

Lon Hoyt

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Lon Hoyt, Musical Director, on piano.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

