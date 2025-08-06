Photos: Julie Benko Celebrates Richard Rodgers In MY FANNY VALENTINE At Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Julie Benko performed at Birdland on Monday with a Richard Rodgers tribute concert, cheekily titled My Fanny Valentine—a nod to her now-legendary turn as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. See photos here!

With her musical director, pianist, arranger, and husband Jason Yeager along with bass player Michael O'Brien and violinist Gabe Terracciano by her side, Julie delivered a magical evening celebrating not only the iconic composer, but his equally gifted daughter Mary Rodgers and grandson Adam Guettel.

Julie Benko is an actor, singer, and writer based in New York City. She recently marched her band out on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, skyrocketing to fame and joining the annals of theatrical lore for her sensational understudy-to-star trajectory in the show. Between her tenure as the standby, alternate, and full-time Fanny, she played the role over 180 times (1 in every 3 performances!) and received numerous accolades for her interpretation, including Theatre World's Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theatre. She was also named the 2022 Breakout Star for Theater in the New York Times, honored as one of 40 Under 40 for Crain's New York Business, hailed by CBS Mornings as "Broadway's breakout star," and profiled in numerous national media outlets such as the New York Times and Time. This fall, she will originate her first role on Broadway, playing Ruth in the long-gestating Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical Harmony.