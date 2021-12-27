Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Dazzle

You can't say Jim Caruso's Cast Party hasn't had staying power! Every Monday night for the past eighteen years, musical talent has been celebrated on the Birdland stage. Superstars, up-and-comers, Broadway legends, jazzers and cabaret divas have all been in the spotlight and taken a turn at the grand piano. Host Caruso, along with musical director Billy Stritch, bassist Steve Doyle and drummer Daniel Glass, have made the impromptu variety show a safe space for performers to try out new material, entertain with a standard, or simply rub elbows with the show biz community.

Cast Party is also one of the most constantly photographed shows in New York City! Photographer Kevin Alvey has been snapping beautiful proof of the fun for years. Here are some of the memorable moments that have taken place over the past few weeks!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party takes place very Monday at 9:30pm at Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC.

Learn more at www.BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey