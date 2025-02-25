Photos: Imari & Friends Celebrate Black History Month With Broadway Sessions and Darkness Rising at The Triad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, February 16th, Imari Hardon and a lineup of Broadway stars took the stage at The Triad Theatre for "Imari & Friends Celebrate Black History Month!"—an evening of music, storytelling, and powerhouse vocals. Check out exclusive photos from the event below!

Presented by Broadway Sessions and benefiting Darkness Rising, the packed event was a tribute to Black artistry, culture, and resilience.

The night featured performers from hit Broadway productions like Hadestown, Suffs, Six, The Wiz, The Lion King, and more, delivering show-stopping numbers that left the audience in awe. Hosted by Hardon (Avenue Q), the evening was a seamless blend of fearless vocals, compelling storytelling, and heartfelt tributes to Black excellence.

Audiences were treated to performances by an all-star lineup, including Tsilala Brock (Suffs, The Book of Mormon), Anthony Chatmon (Hadestown, Be More Chill), Jordan von Haslow (Two-time BroadwayWorld Award nominee, Celebrating... Nat "King" Cole), Anthony Murphy (The Wiz, Titanique), Khalifa White (The Lion King), Zuri Washington (DEI Punk, 1776), Zurin Villanueva (Tina, Mean Girls), and Marquis Wood (Hadestown)

The event also welcomed special guests Diva LaMarr, Ben Holbrook, activist Grace Ancrum, and rising star Nicole Prothro, who each brought their own unique energy and artistry to the stage.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefited Darkness Rising, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing free community wellness workshops, connecting individuals with therapists, and erasing stigma around Black mental health. Their work is led by Black Broadway and theatre professionals, many of whom have firsthand experience with mental health challenges and use their platforms to empower and uplift others.

The event was produced by Imari Hardon and Jordan von Haslow, with Richard Baskin, Jr. serving as Music Director. The evening’s band featured James Rushin (Freestyle Love Supreme) on bass and Marquis Wood on cajón, providing a vibrant and soulful musical foundation for the evening’s performances.

Photo Credit: Aaron Kaplan

