Photos: Highlights of Bianca Leigh's TRANSVESTIGATION at The Laurie Beechman

Singer and actress Bianca Leigh, currently starring in Oh, Mary!, wowed the audience at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Sunday August 25th with her newest solo cabaret comedy, TRANSVESTIGATION.

The show, which she performed last year at Pangea, features a captivating performance combining comedy, songs, and character sketches. It offers a humorous take on the absurdities of life, encompassing themes of gender, work, and mortality. Transvestigation is an engaging night of standup, theatre, and cabaret, reflecting Leigh's unique perspective as an actress and writer acknowledged for her diverse roles and contributions to the arts. Bianca has received acclaim for her work on various platforms, including film and theatre. The star took the stage one last time at this iconic venue, which is in danger of closing. (For more information, and to learn how to support the Laurie Beechman's GoFundMe, click here.)

See highlights from the August 25th show taken by photographer Conor Weiss.

