Photos: Bianca Leigh: TRANSVESTIGATION at Pangea By Conor Weiss

TWEED TheaterWorks has a wonderful, long-standing residency with the downtown cabaret/restaurant Pangea that perfectly allows the two edgy-leaning organizations to present some of the most interesting club acts in the business. Pangea, hailed as the birthplace of alt cabaret, and TWEED, whose mission statement declares a desire to present raw, sophisticated, relevant artists, are perfect partners in the creation and presentation of interesting and entertaining (to say nothing of thought-provoking) cabaret.

Recently TWEED presented the popular artist Bianca Leigh in TRASVESTIGATION, a musical cabaret play described as "a delicious melange of comedy, songs, and character sketches written and performed by Bianca Leigh".

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss paid a visit to Pangea to catch Ms. Leigh in the act and his photo essay can be seen below.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.