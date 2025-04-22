UPTOWN MAMAS: A BENEFIT FOR MOMS IN NEED Comes To The Green Room 42 In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 to present "Uptown Mamas: A Benefit for Moms in Need" on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 11 at 9:30 PM. Performed by a stellar cast of actress mamas from across New York, "Uptown Mamas" will feature powerhouse vocals, iconic Broadway mom songs, beautiful lullabies, and more.

This benefit features mamas who have graced Broadway, off-Broadway, national tours, and the Metropolitan opera performing music from Bright Star, Waitress, Big Fish, Carousel, Ragtime, and more Broadway blockbusters.

"Uptown Mamas" celebrates the community of New York artist mothers and brings them together in support of Safe Horizon's Uptown Domestic Violence Shelter. Safe Horizon is the largest victim service provider in the country, helping over 250,000 people each year who have experienced violence, abuse, or exploitation. The proceeds will directly benefit families residing in the shelter, helping to provide necessary resources and create a trauma-informed environment.

"In collaboration with Uptown Mamas, we are looking to showcase the beautiful voices of artist mothers, to benefit the families residing in our uptown shelter, who have also shown their voice in seeking help." - Shelter Director, Brielle Nuzzo

The concert will include a special appearance by Ian Axel of the Grammy Award-winning pop duo A Great Big World, performing one of their most iconic hits. The duo, best known for their global smash "Say Something" (with Christina Aguilera), recently released a new EP titled "then there were sparks."

The cast features Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera), Kailee Graham (NYMF), Michelle Dawson (Mamma Mia), Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Laura Bergquist (Allegiance), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots), Jesmille Darbouze (A Doll's House), Bianca Horn (Peter Pan Goes Wrong), Emily Jewell (Beauty & The Beast), Kristen Gehling (Theatre By The Sea), Maria D'Amato (The Metropolitan Opera), Alison Mahoney (Evita), Jamie Lee Kearns (Arts Power), Lora Nicolas (The Public Theater), Katie Zaffrann (NYMF), and Sara Wordsworth (In Transit).

The production is directed by Laura Brandel, with music direction by Jodie Moore, and produced by husband-and-wife team Kailee Graham and Jonathan Dinklage. The project was conceived by Kailee Graham.

The band features Jodie Moore (Music Director, piano), Sean McDaniel (drums), Anja Wood (cello), Jonathan Dinklage (violin), Adam Kornreich (guitar), and Richard Hammond (bass).

Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum. A livestream option is also available for those who cannot join in person. Tickets and more information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/LipnbBrwft81G25jxJl1.

Donate directly to the shelter's Amazon wishlist here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2AW51FR01XWZC/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_2.

MORE ABOUT UPTOWN MAMAS

"Uptown Mamas" was created by Kailee Graham and features New York-based artist mothers. As a mom raising children in New York, Kailee understands that city life can present unique challenges-but it also creates opportunities to build strong, enriched, and supportive communities. Inspired by her talented neighbors who became her chosen family, Kailee was inspired to put a show together where mothers could use their incredibly talented voices for good. This project gives artist moms a platform to share their stories, raise awareness for domestic violence, and honor the strength of the mothers at Safe Horizon's Uptown Shelter-so they too can feel the connection, encouragement, and love that every mother deserves.

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS

Kailee Graham (Producer/performer) is a proud Uptown Mama and is so thankful to all the amazing artist moms who have given up their Mother's Day to sing in support of Safe Horizon. She has performed at Ogunquit Playhouse, across the country with TheaterWorks USA, and at NYMF. A special thank you to her husband, Jonathan, for hiring the most talented musicians on Broadway to play with us! For A & M. May we raise our daughters to be strong women who lift each other up.

Jonathan Dinklage (Producer/violinist) is the concertmaster of Hamilton on Broadway. Past Broadway credits include Matilda, Legally Blonde, and Shrek, among others. He has performed live with Sting, Rush, Barbra Streisand, and Lady Gaga, to name a few. He has played on over 100 records and has been featured in major motion pictures, television, and commercials. As a proud girl dad, he's thrilled to be raising his two daughters in a wonderful community like Central Harlem.

