Photos: Highlights from Analisa Bell's PASS ME THE POPCORN at Don't Tell Mama

Australian singer Analisa Bell wowed the audience at Don't Tell Mama on Thursday June 27th with her new solo show, Pass Me the Popcorn: Songs from the Movies. The show, the singer's first in the four years since the COVID lockdown started, features an eclectic mix of songs featured in the movies, including classics like "Moon River," a few modern picks, theme songs, movie musical numbers, and more. (Read an interview with Bell about the show here.)

The show featured music direction by Kevin Winebold, with creative consulting by Faith Prince. If you missed Thursday's show, you can catch it one more time at Don't Tell Mama tomorrow on Sunday June 30th at 4 pm. Tickets are available on Don't Tell Mama's website. Look out for a review of that performance coming soon, and in the meantime, check out photos from Thursday snapped by photographer Conor Weiss and don't forget to get your tickets to Sunday's show.

About the show:

Analisa grew up in the “bio box” aka projection room of a cinema in suburban Perth, Western Australia. Her father was the Projectionist there, and she and her sister spent their weekends munching on popcorn and watching movies through the small glass windows at the rear of the cinema. In an homage to her aging father, Analisa will sing her heart out to an array of movie theme songs, songs from movie soundtracks, and beloved movie musicals.





Analisa Bell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Analisa Bell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss Tickets to Pass Me the Popcorn on June 30th are available on Don't Tell Mama's website.

