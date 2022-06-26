Photos: HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY JUDY GARLAND! STARRING DEBBIE WILEMAN at Carnegie Hall

Last night at Carnegie Hall British singing actress Debbie Wileman made her New York City debut. Twenty-seven months ago she was an actress who had stopped working twelve years earlier and was living a happy life as a wife and mother, and this summer Ms. Wileman has been touring the States with her Judy Garland tribute show and, for the city of Manhattan, the Garland illusionist was booked into Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall. The joint was, most definitely, jumpin' as the fans of the internet sensation flooded all three levels of seating, where they did not remain seated because there were repeated standing ovations throughout the performance. Please don't get the wrong idea: this wasn't a standing ovation after "The Man That Got Away" and "Get Happy" and the "Trolley Car Medley." Debbie Wileman and her band were treated to some twelve or thirteen ovations throughout the nearly two-hour concert, each one rightly deserved.

Broadway World Cabaret's Bobby Patrick was in the room, ready to report back on this special event that just happened to take place on the weekend of New York City Gay Pride and that review can be read HERE. In the meantime, please enjoy this photo essay of the evening that was HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY JUDY! STARRING DEBBIE WILEMAN.

​​​​Debbie Wileman and Jim Caruso

​​​​Debbie Wileman and Renée Taylor

​​​​Debbie Wileman and John Meyer

​​​​Debbie Wileman and Jamie de Roy and Kenny Bonavitacola

​​​​Debbie Wileman and Richie Ridge and Mark William

​​​​Debbie Wileman and Michele Lee

Photos by Stephen Mosher

HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY JUDY GARLAND! STARRING DEBBIE WILEMAN

is a Scott Stander Production

Visit the Stander Group website HERE.

Debbie Wileman is on Facebook HERE and YouTube HERE.

Visit the Carnegie Hall website HERE.

