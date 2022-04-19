Vocal Impressionist Debbie Wileman to Release New Album on Judy Garland's 100th Birthday

The Scott Stander Group has announced the vocal impressionist and internet sensation direct from London, Debbie Wileman, will release a new album titled I'm Still Here, featuring songs of the legendary Judy Garland and hits Garland would sing if she were still with us today - from Adele to Lady Gaga, The Beatles, and more. The album will be released on June 10, 2022, as a tribute to Judy Garland's 100th birthday, and will be available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

The album will also feature a live recording of "Over the Rainbow" from the Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage at Sony Pictures Studios where Garland recorded the beloved song 84 years ago.

In advance of the release, Debbie Wileman said, "I'm so excited to release my album, I'm Still Here, honoring the great Judy Garland and I look forward to channeling her timeless, iconic voice for live performances in a U.S. tour saluting one of the most beloved stars in the history of American cinema."

The album was orchestrated, conducted, & produced by Steve Orich, orchestrator of the Grammy Award-winning album, Jersey Boys.

The I'm Still Here album track list is as follows:

"It's Today"

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Never Gonna Give You Up"

"If He Walked Into My Life"

"Rolling in the Deep"

"Crazy"

"Yesterday/Into My Life"

"Fifty Percent"

"Evergreen/Shallow"

"Defying Gravity"

"Back to Black"

"I'm Still Here"

"Over the Rainbow"

The following tour dates are also announced:

Â·Catalina Jazz Club - June 10 and 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA

Â·Castro Theatre - June 14, 2022 in San Francisco, CA

Â·Balboa Theatre - June 17, 2022 in San Diego, CA

Â·Parker Playhouse - June 20, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Â·The Plaza Live - June 22, 2022 in Orlando, FL

Â·Carnegie Hall - June 25, 2022 in New York City, NY

Â·Provincetown Town Hall - June 26, 2022 in Provincetown, MA

Ticket information is listed on the venue websites.

ABOUT DEBBIE WILEMAN

Debbie Wileman is a vocal impressionist specializing in Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey, Marilyn Monroe, Barbra Streisand, Julie Andrews and Billie Holliday. Wileman seems to be following in the footsteps of Judy, Barbra and Gaga with her very own A Star is Born story. Over the pandemic, Wileman began singing "A Song A Day" and posting them on Facebook. With over one million views later, she became an overnight internet sensation. Following her sold-out debut last November starring in Massive Little Voice on tour, Wileman won the audience award for Best Vocalist with the Broadway World Cabaret Awards.

An accomplished actress, a natural comedian and an extraordinary vocal impressionist, her impression of Judy Garland has been called 'uncanny' and 'astonishing.'