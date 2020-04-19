BWW Interview: Debbie Wileman Emerges As Virtual Virtuosa And Internet Inspiration

32 Days ago Debbie Wileman was a suburban housewife living in the UK, raising her daughter and looking for something inspiring and fun to do during the global pandemic that has many people self-quarantined and people in some countries under mandatory lockdown. Like many, Debbie was looking for some creative outlet that might serve as a distraction or an entertainment for her handful of Facebook friends. Nearly a month later, Debbie has more than doubled her social media following and started a virtual career that is, most definitely, going places.

When first this writer took note of Ms. Wileman it was because a Facebook friend tagged me in one of her Judy Garland videos, knowing me to be a fan of the legendary singing actor, and I was amazed by the best impression of Judy Garland I've seen since I caught Jim Bailey's act, so I included Wileman in one of the articles written for Broadway World Cabaret about Isolation Creation. In doing so, I felt an obligation to due diligence, so I reached out to Ms. Wileman via messenger, to ask if people could only find her videos on Facebook or if, perhaps, she had a Youtube channel.

"I'm going to set up a YouTube channel very soon! As I just did this for my 600-ish friends originally I've just been posting them on my personal Facebook page! I'm gobsmacked and delighted with all the lovely comments and messages! Until 2 weeks ago (I was in a local theatre production of My Fair Lady) I hadn't acted on stage for 12 years!! I've just been being a Mum! And before that a receptionist! I wrote a one-woman show about Judy for my degree 15 years ago. I performed that in some really nice theatres (The Kings Head, in Islington, The Lowry, etc) and I did a tour of Little Voice but unfortunately I wasn't earning enough and I had to go and get a job!

It's been really nice singing again! "

Delighted by her epistolary demeanor and her daily creations, I made her Facebook page appointment television, as it were, and with each new creation Debbie Wileman didn't only up her performance game, she upped her viewership. The number of views for her Facebook videos was in the thousands, and her social media followers more than doubled. It was like watching a star be born, pun definitely intended. Whether singing as herself, as Judy Garland, with nods to Dusty Springfield, Patsy Cline, Liza Minnelli, and Shirley Bassey, the diva in the making has proven, in one month, that a suburban wife and mother with a theatrical past can build a present, a future, and a following with a mobile phone, a little imagination, a lot of talent, and five minutes a day.

Yesterday, I messengered Debbie Wileman, whom I have never met before, asking if we could chat for an article about her, and the magic of the internet made two new friends out of a singer and a fan.

This interview has been edited for grammar and punctuation.



Hi Stephen, what would you like to know?! Xxx



Hi Debbie! Thank you for agreeing to chat with me.

No probs!



I am wondering what your background is. You have such a powerful and nuanced vocal talent and style. May I assume that you are an actor?

I did a performing arts degree at Salford University and acted and sung professionally for a while, but for the last 11 years, I've had a string of various jobs, ranging from alright to awful, and for the last Two and a half years I've basically been a stay at home mum in the suburbs!!



Were you a musical theater actor or a cabaret singer? Maybe a singer in a band?



I've been all three, to be honest!



I've noticed a wide variety in the songs you perform, so the idea wasn't far fetched.

My Dad is a psychedelic rock musician and his mum, my Nana, was a wonderful pianist and singer who introduced me to musicals, so I have a wide range of musical tastes and influences!



How did you discover that you were a good impersonator as well?

To make my Nana laugh. I "did" Judy for her when I was about 12.



TWELVE! Was it Dorothy Gale or Vicki Lester? Or just Judy at Carnegie Hall?

It was Hannah Brown! I sang "I love a piano!"

Easter Parade is my favorite.

Mine too! 'Spose I'm a lemon!



I haven't got a garter on today.



Honestly, I don't know my right from my left! It really endeared her to me as a child!!



You grew up as a musical prodigy. That must have come in handy in your performing career.



The first live singing performance I did was at school as Cher aged 10 or 11! My dad made me a backing track in his home studio!



The wigs and the jewelry and the dresses - it must be nice to be putting them to use on a daily basis.



It's fun having a task, although after a full day of solely trying to entertain a two-year-old indoors (while my husband works) I do consider "roughing it" now and then!

It's lucky I'm such a hoarder!



My grandmother always said, "Everything comes around again and becomes useful."

A wise woman. Paraphrased as "I knew that old bit of tat would come in handy one day!"



What gave you the idea to do A Song A Day?

I thought it might cheer up my 650 Facebook friends! It's blown up a bit since then!! It was when lockdown began and I thought it might be nice for folks on their own.



So you've seen a big response to your daily song videos?



Yes! My husband counted this morning, I've had 128,000 views so far on Facebook!

I've now got over 2000 friends! Crazy!



And it must be a fun creative outlet for you as well.

It's a lot of fun, I enjoy planning what songs to do... not that there's much planning, I usually decide on the day!



Spontaneity can be a good thing, especially now. With the way the world is right now, with everyone creating art in online content, do you see yourself restarting your performing on an ongoing basis, via remote?

Ideally, I'd love to get back out there in the flesh! As I'm sure you've noticed from my videos I'm not a technical genius!



Perhaps not, but your genius lies in other very obvious places.

Oh, pshaw!



When the world goes back to a new kind of normal and you got back to work, what would be your ideal situation or gig?

Ooooh! I'd love to sing with a big band. I'd love to do some telly or film too! I love performing for an audience, maybe some cabaret?



Do you have a website where people can find you? Or should BWW send them to your Youtube Channel or Facebook page, in case someone has a gig for you?

Yes, please! My YouTube channel or Facebook - no website as yet! Bear in mind last month I was just a mum in North Essex! (I'm originally a Londoner though!)



How old is your little 'un?

She's 2.



Just one little girl? She's gorgeous!

Thank you! Yep, just her, for now.



Is she showing any signs of following Mommy's footsteps into performing?

She loves singing and dancing! She's decided she likes ballet and surprised me the other day by going on point all 'round the living room!! Properly on her toes!



I see a Mother/Daughter act in your future. Debbie, I'm so grateful to you for chatting with me tonight. I have just one question left...

Sure!



What's the best Judy Garland song of all time?

Very tough! I really love her version of "Almost Like Being In Love/This Can't Be Love."

Her version of that gives me goosebumps every time.



Good call! I'm not sure I could choose just one but "It Never Was You" is up there for me.

Don't you just love "I Could Go On Singing" -- great film! The second choice on my equity card was Jenny Bowman!!

I love that movie. She's riveting in it. So raw.

I think "By Myself" is a close second.



RIGHT?! Ok, Debbie, I'm going to be sure to check back every day to see what mastery you've come up with. Yours is one of my mandatory daily online visits.

In the meantime, you have made my night by chatting with me. I'm most grateful.

Thanks, Stephen! It's been a pleasure! Thank you for taking an interest!



Thanks for keeping our spirits up. You're amazing.

You're making me blush! Doing the videos keeps my spirits up too! X



Well, it's a win-win. Cheers! Rest well tonight.

Night! X



Night! xo

Debbie Wileman's Youtube Channel is HERE

Debbie Wileman's Facebook page is HERE

Click to see Debbie Wileman as Ms. Garland

Click to see Debbie Wileman sings Ms. Springfield

Click to see Debbie Wileman sings Ms. Cline

Click to see Debbie Wileman sings Ms. Minnelli

Click to see Debbie Wileman sings Ms. Carpenter





