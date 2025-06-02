Photos: Exclusive Look at the Art For the NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS 2025 Judy Art Auction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 13th annual “Night of a Thousand Judys” – the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre – will host its 2025 Judy Art Auction, to raise funds for The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth.

The art will be on display tonight for the silent auction at Joe’s Pub on Monday, June 2. The 2025 artists include Ojima Abalaka, Daria Mussienko, Emmanuel Polanco, Deena So’Oteh, and Devinsparkles. We've have an exclusive look at the art below!

The show is sold out, but anyone that can’t attend the event can still donate to The Ali Forney Center HERE.

“Night of a Thousand Judys” will honor Judy Garland with songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. Written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre, the show is directed by Peter James Cook and choreographed by Jason Wise, featuring Drew Wutke as the event’s music director. “Night of a Thousand Judys” is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer. The event features artwork illustrated by Patricia Bolaños with poster design by Daniel Nolen.

Nathan Lee Graham – the Grammy and Obie Award-winning star of stage and screen from “Mid-Century Modern,” Theater Camp, and Hadestown – will be honored with the second annual “Judy Icon Award,” which recognizes the recipient’s contributions to queer culture and achievement of legendary status, following in the footsteps of the honor’s namesake, Judy Garland. Jeremy Katz, the Emmy and GLAAD Award-winning producer and manager, will receive the inaugural “Good Judy Award,” which recognizes an industry leader for their longtime dedication to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. Last year’s inaugural “Judy Icon Award” was presented to Mx. Justin Vivian Bond.

In previous years, the “Night of a Thousand Judys” concert event has featured the musical talents of downtown stars Cole Escola and Bridget Everett; TV and theater stars Alan Cumming and Nathan Lee Graham; R&B legends Martha Wash and Sarah Dash; jazz vocalists Madeleine Peyroux and Jane Monheit; singer/songwriters Nellie McKay and Erin McKeown; Broadway divas Liz Callaway and Tonya Pinkins; leading men Howard McGillin and Daniel Reichard; nightlife fixtures Maude Maggart and Karen Akers; and New York personalities Michael Musto and Austin Scarlett, among many others.



Ojima Abalaka

Daria Mussienko

Emmanuel Polanco

Deena So'Oteh

Devinsparkles

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 35% Gypsy - 23% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds