Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET

Elizabeth Stanley headlined The New York Pops Underground cabaret on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 54 Below. New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosted the program.

The event began with a champagne reception at 5:30pm and performance by the PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, followed by Elizabeth Stanley taking the stage at 6:30pm singing selections from Songs for a New World, Bridges of Madison County, Jagged Little Pill, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.

The evening's performances were accompanied by a three-course dinner with wine pairings.

Elizabeth received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and a Grammy Award for her recent performance as Mary Jane Healy in the musical Jagged Little Pill, and also appeared in Broadway's On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and Company.