Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Stanley sang selections from Songs for a New World, Bridges of Madison County, Jagged Little Pill, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.
Elizabeth Stanley headlined The New York Pops Underground cabaret on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 54 Below. New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosted the program.
Check out photos below!
The event began with a champagne reception at 5:30pm and performance by the PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, followed by Elizabeth Stanley taking the stage at 6:30pm singing selections from Songs for a New World, Bridges of Madison County, Jagged Little Pill, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.
The evening's performances were accompanied by a three-course dinner with wine pairings.
Elizabeth received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and a Grammy Award for her recent performance as Mary Jane Healy in the musical Jagged Little Pill, and also appeared in Broadway's On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and Company.
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)
Eli Windau
Law Watford, Wynn Chang and Olivia Busiri Vici
Brian Worsdale (Director, Kids on Stage)
Anjali LeDoux
Steven Reineke and Anjali LeDoux
Steven Reineke and Richard Peters
Steven Reineke and Richard Peters
Steven Reineke and Richard Peters (PopsEd Honoree)
Steven Reineke and Richard Peters
Richard Peters
Richard Peters
Steven Reineke, Richard Peters and Anjali LeDoux
PopsEd Kids on Stage video "Soul Bossa Nova)
William Sullivann
Band members-Justin Goldner (Guitar) Rob Jost (Bass) and Jared Schonig (Drums)
Elizabeth Stanley with the band-Andrew Resnick, Justin Goldner, Rob Jost and Jared Schonig
Andrew Resnick (Music Director/Piano)
Steven Reineke and Elizabeth Stanley
Steven Reineke and Elizabeth Stanley
Jared Schonig, Andrew Resnick, Justin Goldner and Rob Jost
Richard Peters
Brian Worsdale and Steven Reineke
Elizabeth Stanley and Steven Reineke
Rob Jost, Justin Goldner, Elizabeth Stanley, Jared Schonig and Andrew Resnick
Steven Reineke, Anne Swanson, Anjali LeDoux and Richard Peters (PopsEd Honoree)