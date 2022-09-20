Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET

Stanley sang selections from Songs for a New World, Bridges of Madison County, Jagged Little Pill, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Elizabeth Stanley headlined The New York Pops Underground cabaret on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 54 Below. New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke hosted the program.

Check out photos below!

The event began with a champagne reception at 5:30pm and performance by the PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, followed by Elizabeth Stanley taking the stage at 6:30pm singing selections from Songs for a New World, Bridges of Madison County, Jagged Little Pill, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.

The evening's performances were accompanied by a three-course dinner with wine pairings.

Elizabeth received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and a Grammy Award for her recent performance as Mary Jane Healy in the musical Jagged Little Pill, and also appeared in Broadway's On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and Company.

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Eli Windau

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Law Watford, Wynn Chang and Olivia Busiri Vici

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke and The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Brian Worsdale (Director, Kids on Stage)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Anjali LeDoux

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke and Anjali LeDoux

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke and Richard Peters

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke and Richard Peters

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke and Richard Peters (PopsEd Honoree)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke and Richard Peters

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Richard Peters

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Richard Peters

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke, Richard Peters and Anjali LeDoux

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
PopsEd Kids on Stage video "Soul Bossa Nova)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
William Sullivan

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
William Sullivann

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Band members-Justin Goldner (Guitar) Rob Jost (Bass) and Jared Schonig (Drums)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley with the band-Andrew Resnick, Justin Goldner, Rob Jost and Jared Schonig

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Andrew Resnick (Music Director/Piano)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke and Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke and Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Jared Schonig, Andrew Resnick, Justin Goldner and Rob Jost

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Richard Peters

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Brian Worsdale and Steven Reineke

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Elizabeth Stanley and Steven Reineke

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Rob Jost, Justin Goldner, Elizabeth Stanley, Jared Schonig and Andrew Resnick

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Brian Worsdale joins The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Anne Swansonn and Brian Worsdale going The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Anne Swanson, Steven Reineke and Brian Worsdale join with The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke, Anne Swanson, Anjali LeDoux and Richard Peters (PopsEd Honoree)

Photos: Elizabeth Stanley Headlines THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET
Steven Reineke and Anne Swanson

