Photos: Cuban Beats Heats Seats Under The Streets In EXTRAVAGAINZA: THE SONGS OF HENRY GAINZA At 54 Below

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow readers! Bobby Patrick (We/Us/Our), your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

Last Thurday, my dearlings, A Latin extravaGAINZA was had by all at 54 Below for the 9:30 performance of EXTRAVAGAINZA: THE SONGS OF HENRY GAINZA ←- How many times have you read the name GAINZA just to get here - remember it my little loves, because Henry is a force to be reckoned with. Presenting his own original music in his voice that embodies lightening AND thunder, Henry sang his face off AND brought several of the ladies in his life to do the same.

Featuring:

Tony Award® & Grammy Award® nominee Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Wicked)

Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!)

Katerina McCrimmon (The Rose Tattoo)

Jennifer Sánchez (West Side Story, On Your Feet!)

Mariand Torres (Hadestown, Wicked)

So we offer you a look-see into the evening with Bobby's RAINBOW photo phlash. Despite the proliferation of music stands and cue cards being used, everyone killed it vocally and were all top of their games. It does bear mentioning, though, that Tony Award® and now Grammy Award® nominee Shoshana Bean knocked it out of the park with her number, and we saw and heard why she got those noms.

ENJOY THE FILMS MY DEARLINGS! Cuz the show was 4 Out Of 5 Rainbows for sure!

The Gainza Has An Insta: HERE