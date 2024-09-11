Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Stars In DIRT! SEX! PASSION! At Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See first look photos of the The Cockettes Nouveau in DIRT! SEX! PASSION! returning to Joe’s Pub on Sunday, October 6 at 6pm and 8:30pm.

Join original Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn and the new generation of Cockettes Nouveau including Noah Haydon, Birdie Bob Watt, Bonni Suval, Carl Linkhart, Ellie Stokes, Matt Bratko, Steven Satyricon, and Yaadi Erica Richardson for a decadent cabaret celebrating the legend of the Cockettes.

The Cockettes Nouveau will take you around the world in search of sin, sex, love, and laughs with songs from classic Cockette musicals like Pearls Over Shanghai, Tinsel Tarts in a Hot Coma, Vice Palace and more.

Photo Credit: Aaron Levy-Wolins.



Cockettes Nouveau

Birdie Bob Watt, Matt Bratko and Steven Satyricon

Carl Linkhart

The Cockettes Nouveau

Ellie Stokes

Noah Haydon

Scrumbly Koldewyn and Bonni Suval

Scrumbly Koldewyn, Matt Bratko and Steven Satyricon

Matt Bratko, Steven Satyricon and Bonni Suval

Yaadi Erica Richardson

The Cockettes Nouveau

Comments