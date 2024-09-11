Photos: Cockettes Nouveau Stars In DIRT! SEX! PASSION! At Joe's Pub

DIRT! SEX! PASSION! returns to Joe’s Pub on Sunday, October 6 at 6pm and 8:30pm.
See first look photos of the The Cockettes Nouveau in DIRT! SEX! PASSION! returning to Joe’s Pub on Sunday, October 6 at 6pm and 8:30pm.
Join original Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn and the new generation of Cockettes Nouveau including Noah Haydon, Birdie Bob Watt, Bonni Suval, Carl Linkhart, Ellie Stokes, Matt Bratko, Steven Satyricon, and Yaadi Erica Richardson for a decadent cabaret celebrating the legend of the Cockettes.
The Cockettes Nouveau will take you around the world in search of sin, sex, love, and laughs with songs from classic Cockette musicals like Pearls Over Shanghai, Tinsel Tarts in a Hot Coma, Vice Palace and more.
Photo Credit: Aaron Levy-Wolins.
Cockettes Nouveau
Birdie Bob Watt, Matt Bratko and Steven Satyricon
Carl Linkhart
The Cockettes Nouveau
Ellie Stokes
Noah Haydon
Scrumbly Koldewyn and Bonni Suval
Scrumbly Koldewyn, Matt Bratko and Steven Satyricon
Matt Bratko, Steven Satyricon and Bonni Suval
Yaadi Erica Richardson
The Cockettes Nouveau
