Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Clive Davis, Donna McKechnie, Norm Lewis, Attend Clint Holmes at 54 Below

Celebrities fill the supper club for Clint Holmes performance "Between The Moon and New York City

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

Celebrities and Clint Holmes' fans filled every seat in 54 Below last night for the final performance of "Between The Moon and New York City".

The show celebrating the life and music of Peter Allen is produced by Sunny Sessa and co-conceived and directed by Will Nunziata with Michael Orland as its music director and arranger, and additional arrangements by Bill Fayne.

One booth in Broadway's Supper Club had legendary record executive and five time Grammy Award Winner Clive Davis in it. It felt more like an early New Years Eve at the club as an audience of music connoisseurs gave many standing ovations and cheers to one of the most exciting performers in show business Clint Holmes.

Check out the photos from 54 Below and the after party below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photos: Clint Holmes Brings 'Between The Moon & New York City' to 54 BelowPhotos: Clint Holmes Brings 'Between The Moon & New York City' to 54 Below
September 28, 2022

Clint Holmes has had a long and storied career.  He continues to be one of the most electrifying performers on the planet.  As crowed many times before, Clint’s voice, phrasing, physicality, and apple watch like jazz time are extraordinary.  When these unique skills are applied to his current show titled “Between The Moon And New York City”, the songbook and life of Peter Allen are given an original and inspired new take.
Photos: Tony Danza Opens at 54 BelowPhotos: Tony Danza Opens at 54 Below
September 27, 2022

When Tony Danza hits the stage it becomes a master class in performance. The backdrop and decor of 54 Below can be a very diverting busy place but for the duration of his act your eyes never leave the charismatic Danza as you watch him “live and in person”.  Check out the performance photos here!
Photo Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 BelowPhoto Coverage: THE FAILURE CABARET: Justin Badger & Stephanie Dodd play 54 Below
September 25, 2022

The Failure Cabaret was quite a success at 54 Below last night as the supper club was packed with fans from the Berkshires and around the globe came to see the unique cabaret performance. See photos from the performance here.
Photos: Billy Stritch Celebrates Cy Coleman at 54 BelowPhotos: Billy Stritch Celebrates Cy Coleman at 54 Below
September 23, 2022

If you start with a talented singer, back him up with a skilled pianist/arranger and secure a Director who can weave it all together, you have the team in place to create a great show.
PHOTO COVERAGE: Erich Bergen Opens Cafe Carlyle SeasonPHOTO COVERAGE: Erich Bergen Opens Cafe Carlyle Season
September 18, 2022

Actor, Singer, Writer, and Producer, Erich Bergen is currently on the intimate stage of Café Carlyle. He’s opening the hotel’s Fall 2022 entertainment season. The legendary room has added two additional dates to his engagement, Oct 7 & 8. Erich performs an all-new high-energy show specially for this intimate, special occasion, filled with songs and stories from his acclaimed career. Check out photos from the show here.