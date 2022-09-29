Photos: Clive Davis, Donna McKechnie, Norm Lewis, Attend Clint Holmes at 54 Below
Celebrities fill the supper club for Clint Holmes performance "Between The Moon and New York City
Celebrities and Clint Holmes' fans filled every seat in 54 Below last night for the final performance of "Between The Moon and New York City".
The show celebrating the life and music of Peter Allen is produced by Sunny Sessa and co-conceived and directed by Will Nunziata with Michael Orland as its music director and arranger, and additional arrangements by Bill Fayne.
One booth in Broadway's Supper Club had legendary record executive and five time Grammy Award Winner Clive Davis in it. It felt more like an early New Years Eve at the club as an audience of music connoisseurs gave many standing ovations and cheers to one of the most exciting performers in show business Clint Holmes.
Check out the photos from 54 Below and the after party below!
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Sunny Sessa, Clive Davis, Clint Holmes
Linda Purl, Donna McKechnie, Eda Sorokoff
Kelly Clinton Holmes, Donna McKechnie, Norm Lewis
Steven Reineke, New York Pops, Mickey Conlon, Tom Postilio, Eric Gabbard
Stephen Mosher & Linda Purl
Ken Laub & Linda Purl
54 Below
Jamie deRoy & Richard Maltby Jr.
Clive Davis & Max von Anhalt
After Party
Erich Bergen, Bill Fayne, Clint Holmes
Kelly Clinton Holmes, WILL NUNZIATA, Sunny Sessa
Sunny Sessa & Stephen Sorokoff
WILL NUNZIATA & Forbes Candish
Tricia Miller, Eric Gabbard, Freddie Booker
Stephen Sorokoff & Tom Postilio
Nikki Renee Daniels, Linda Purl, Jamie deRoy