Photos: Clive Davis, Donna McKechnie, Norm Lewis, Attend Clint Holmes at 54 Below

Celebrities and Clint Holmes' fans filled every seat in 54 Below last night for the final performance of "Between The Moon and New York City".

The show celebrating the life and music of Peter Allen is produced by Sunny Sessa and co-conceived and directed by Will Nunziata with Michael Orland as its music director and arranger, and additional arrangements by Bill Fayne.

One booth in Broadway's Supper Club had legendary record executive and five time Grammy Award Winner Clive Davis in it. It felt more like an early New Years Eve at the club as an audience of music connoisseurs gave many standing ovations and cheers to one of the most exciting performers in show business Clint Holmes.

Check out the photos from 54 Below and the after party below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff