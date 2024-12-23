Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below

“Bufford is definitely one of the gifts the Entertainment Gods sent to earth to spread joy to the masses, and, with each show that she does, Carole captures new hearts, re-ensnares the hearts of those already committed to her, and makes merrier the masses smart enough to have acquired a ticket.”

-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Audiences at 54 Below on December 19 and 20 celebrated the holiday season with Carole J. Bufford as she returned to 54 Below with her new show, Yuletide Carole. With healthy helpings of both naughty and nice, Bufford played holiday classics re-imagined in her inimitable style, plus some merry, new tunes for your season’s playlist. Carole J. Bufford and her trio celebrated winter wonderlands, cozy firesides, joyous holidays, and happy new years!

See shots from the December 20th performance below taken by Stephen Sorokoff.

Learn more about Carole Bufford at www.carolejbufford.com

Find more upcoming shows on 54 Below's website.



Carole J. Bufford



