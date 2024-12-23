Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below

See highlights from Bufford's Christmas show

By: Dec. 23, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

“Bufford is definitely one of the gifts the Entertainment Gods sent to earth to spread joy to the masses, and, with each show that she does, Carole captures new hearts, re-ensnares the hearts of those already committed to her, and makes merrier the masses smart enough to have acquired a ticket.”

LATEST NEWS

Review: A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS at Birdland Is Holiday Glee Galore
Review: THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at GR42 Offers Cheer
Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Review: HARMONY FOR THE HOLIDAY WITH DUCHESS Is a Delight at Birdland

-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Audiences at 54 Below on December 19 and 20 celebrated the holiday season with Carole J. Bufford as she returned to 54 Below with her new show, Yuletide Carole. With healthy helpings of both naughty and nice, Bufford played holiday classics re-imagined in her inimitable style, plus some merry, new tunes for your season’s playlist. Carole J. Bufford and her trio celebrated winter wonderlands, cozy firesides, joyous holidays, and happy new years!

See shots from the December 20th performance below taken by Stephen Sorokoff.

Learn more about Carole Bufford at www.carolejbufford.com

Find more upcoming shows on 54 Below's website.

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below Image
Carole J. Bufford

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below Image
Carole J. Bufford

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below Image
Carole J. Bufford

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below Image
Carole J. Bufford

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below Image
Carole J. Bufford

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below Image
Carole J. Bufford

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below Image
Carole J. Bufford

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Brings Yuletide Carole to 54 Below Image
Carole J. Bufford



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos