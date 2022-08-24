Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Broadway's Amy Spanger Takes the Stage At Birdland

Amy Spanger is a Drama Desk-nominated actor whose credtis include Kiss Me, Kate, The Wedding Singer, and Rock of Ages.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Birdland Theater presented Broadway singer/actress Amy Spanger in concert on Monday, August 22.

Amy's special guests were singer Liz Cassasola (Broadway Barkada) and Broadway veteran (and husband) Brian Shepard. Amy, a Drama Desk nominated Broadway Baby sang songs from her celebrated career, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander & Ebb and more! She and her musical director Paul Masse created a rocking set with all the feels.

Amy Spanger is a Drama Desk-nominated Broadway, television and film actress. She has starred in eight Broadway shows, including Kiss Me, Kate, The Wedding Singer, and Rock of Ages, originating roles in five of them. She was the original Susan in the off-Broadway production of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! She notably played Sally in "Reefer Madness The Movie Musical," and most recently guest starred on "Chicago Med."

