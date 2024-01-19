Photos: Billy Stritch Plays Cafe Centro

The newly minted Fisher/Sorokoff producing team began their curated Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro last night.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

To borrow a well used word this year….”Maestro”. It’s a title that suits the inimitable Billy Stritch, a man gifted with many talents, all on display, regularly, under all types of situations and in an endless array of combinations. Any song to which Stritch turns his attention can easily make it a work of art.

The newly minted Fisher/Sorokoff producing team began their curated Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro last night with one of the most respected and gifted artists on the Concert/Nightclub circuit, Mr. Billy Stritch.

The venue is a favored eatery and music oasis in West Palm Beach and was filled with notables from Boca to Palm Beach who came to hear one of, put simply, the best.

What made last night so special was how he curated the evening of songs ranging from Broadway and Hollywood Musicals, to  Jazz, Gershwin and Irving Berlin, as always, exhibiting his innate charm and knowledge.

About Billy Stritch:

Pianist-singer Billy Stritch has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades.  He began his career in Houston with the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch.  The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990.  That same year, Billy started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25 year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and also has toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin and many other top singers.  His 1993 composition “Does He Love You” won the Grammy Award selling more than 5 million copies and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023.  Billy’s home base is Manhattan and when he’s not performing around the country or in London he’s a regular attraction at The Carlyle, Birdland, and 54 Below, in addition to his many appearances at Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center.   BIlly Stritch has had an incredible 2023, among other things he was asked to be a part of The New York Pops tribute to Barry Manilow at Carnegie Hall, he created and co-wrote “Judy On TV” for the Lyrics and Lyricists series at the 92Y, and was the recipient of the industries major Cabaret Award at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Donald Smith Award by The Mabel Mercer Foundation.  Just last week Billy also received  the Best Musical Director Broadwayworld Award for his work with Melissa Errico.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 

Billy Stritch

Billy Stritch

Billy Stritch

Billy Stritch

Avery Sommers

Taylor Morgan (Legends Radio) & Billy Stritch

Jane Rothchild & Fran Weissler

Billy Stritch & Sanford Fisher

Billy Stritch & Stephen Sorokoff

Max Von Anholt, Eda Sorokoff, Sunny Sessa

Casey Paul & Billy Stritch

Jeff Bolton & Billy Stritch

Sanford Fisher & Taylor Morgan

Karen Donnelly, Eda Sorokoff, Billy Stritch, Casey Paul, Barbara Peters

Billy Stritch & Perrin Blank

Eda Sorokoff & Perrin Blank

Catherine Adler & Helmut Koller

Steven Tannenbaum, Wendy Tannenbaum, Arnold Feld, Lynn Feld

Isanne Fisher & Sandy Fisher

Billy Stritch & "Sal" Cafe Centro

