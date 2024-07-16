Photos: Rex Reed Remembers Polly Bergen With Will Friedwald at Triad Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Will Friedwald’s Clip Joint presented the legendary film critic and personality “Rex Reed Remembers Polly Bergen” last night at the Triad Theater. It was a fascinating evening as Rex, who was one of Polly Bergen’s closest friends told fly on the wall show biz stories and personal anecdotes about her remarkable life. An especially hilarious one occurred at the annual Oscar Night party that Polly had every year in her New York apartment. There was Rex, watching the Oscars on a TV in Polly’s bedroom, Lucille Ball on one side of him and Paul Newman on the other. Milton Berle who had been in another room parades past them wearing one of Polly’s gowns that he snatched from her closet!

Will and Rex reminisced about her amazing career in the movies (including three classic comedies with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis) but even more so on television. In fact, her career spans the very history of the small screen medium, starting with appearances on pioneering broadcasts of the late 1940’s right up to a memorable regular role in the hit series DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES-although she was probably best known for starring in the legendary 1957 PLAYHOUSE 90 live television biography of Helen Morgan. In other guises, she was an entrepreneur and political activist.

Will Friedwald brought along his extensive library of film clips of her appearances on The Hollywood Palace, The Andy Williams Show, The Dean Martin Show, The Perry Como Kraft Music Hall, The Dinah Shore Chevy Show and appearances with Phil Silvers, George Burns, Red Skelton, Andy Williams and many more. Polly Bergen (1930-2014) had three husbands, and unfortunately became a Doris Day type financial victim because of her last one. Now, “here’s the rest of my personal Polly Bergen story”.

Many years ago a firm placed a large order with my factory. When I checked with our credit insuring agency, they advised me that the company did not have enough finances to purchase that amount of goods and consequently the agency would only insure half the order. Not wanting to reject a sizable order I made an appointment to meet the owner in his garment center office and check out his business for myself. During the course of the conversation somehow the entertainment business came up (of course it did) and he mentioned that he was married to Polly Bergen.

Being a fan and and having reverence for the famous and talented artists in this world I dropped my usual due diligence guard and the hour was spent talking about show business, I loved it, especially when he invited me over to their apartment to watch the Super Bowl. Well, I shipped all the merchandise, and you can guess what happened. Years later, I met Polly Bergen at one of Rex Reed’s evenings and introduced myself with the opening line, "you cost me a lot of money" and then related the story of how her husband never paid. Polly put her arm around me and said in her bawdy way, "honey, you’re lucky it was only that, he bankrupted me."

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

