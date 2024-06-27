Photos: Christine Andreas Brings PARIS TO BROADWAY to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s not my photography skills, nor the lighting, camera or lens that make these photos taken last night of Christine Andreas appear to be similar to the ones I shot 10 years ago. Madame Andreas (who speaks lots of French during her show at 54 Below) has found the secret of ageless, timeless beauty. You can also say the same about her glorious voice and shimmering vibrato which she so effectively joined with her energetic acting and verbal skills to sing the timeless songs of Paris and Broadway.

Her Cabaret show, Paris to Broadway, is a gem, and husband/music director Martin Silvestri is a superb composer/arranger/pianist/ and accordionist, who helped create the musical authenticity for her showstopping setlist.

One thing for sure, if Christine Andreas was on that debate stage tonight, age would not be an issue.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

