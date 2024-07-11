Photos: Beverly Baker Makes NYC Debut In HAG At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Creator, writer, and performer Beverly Baker made her New York City stage debut in the inaugural showing of HAG. See photos from the show and celebration below.

Developed by her performance production company Artifex in Motion and hosted at The Green Room 42, the HAG premiere was followed by a celebratory toast with the audience on the terrace of the venue.

The show unveiled seven women, or HAG characters, who represent the hag archetype: a central hag character who transformed throughout the show into an aging star, an evil woman, a bird lady, a warrior, a witch and a f*g hag. In giving life to the characters through performance, Beverly deconstructed an archetype that has been woven into centuries of storytelling.

In the show notes, Baker stated that these women are written off as old and crazy — or annoying and bothersome. Why? Because they spark fear in the patriarchy, the culture, the minds of the people in charge. So we ignore her. We ostracize her. We bully her — to assuage that fear.

The creative team behind HAG included Kyle Branzel (Music Director), Hannah Bakke (Composer), Brenna Colvin (Costume Designer), Jose Chavarria (Hair) and Vadee Chhun (Make-Up).

Photo Credit: Molly Higgins

