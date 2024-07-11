Photos: Beverly Baker Makes NYC Debut In HAG At The Green Room 42

By: Jul. 11, 2024
Creator, writer, and performer Beverly Baker made her New York City stage debut in the inaugural showing of HAG. See photos from the show and celebration below.

Developed by her performance production company Artifex in Motion and hosted at The Green Room 42, the HAG premiere was followed by a celebratory toast with the audience on the terrace of the venue.

The show unveiled seven women, or HAG characters, who represent the hag archetype: a central hag character who transformed throughout the show into an aging star, an evil woman, a bird lady, a warrior, a witch and a f*g hag. In giving life to the characters through performance, Beverly deconstructed an archetype that has been woven into centuries of storytelling.

In the show notes, Baker stated that these women are written off as old and crazy — or annoying and bothersome. Why? Because they spark fear in the patriarchy, the culture, the minds of the people in charge. So we ignore her. We ostracize her. We bully her — to assuage that fear.

The creative team behind HAG included Kyle Branzel (Music Director), Hannah Bakke (Composer), Brenna Colvin (Costume Designer), Jose Chavarria (Hair) and Vadee Chhun (Make-Up).

Photo Credit: Molly Higgins

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker, Kyle Branzel

Beverly Baker, Josh Pais

Brenna Colvin, Kyle Branzel, Beverly Baker, Jose Chavarria, Vadee Chhun

Brenna Colvin, Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker, Jose Chavarria, Vadee Chhun

Jose Chavarria, Beverly Baker

Brenna Colvin, Beverly Baker, Jose Chavarria, Vadee Chhun

Charlie Goolsby, Beverly Baker, Brenda Goolsby

Heather Colvin, Beverly Baker

Lance Gorton, Tim Fitzgerald

Tim Fitzgerald, Lance Gorton, Beverly Baker, Jack Mizrahi, Jon Jon Gorgeous Gucci

Tim Fitzgerald, Lance Gorton, Jack Mizrahi, Jon Jon Gorgeous Gucci



