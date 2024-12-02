Photos: Becca Kidwell's IF YOU HADN'T...BUT YOU DID at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Becca Kidwell brought her enthralling show If You Hadn't…But You Did back to Don't Tell Mama on November 29, 2024, at 7 pm. The show is a daring exploration of love, sex, and murder.

In If You Hadn't…But You Did: songs of love, sex, and murder…, Kidwell immerses herself in the mesmerizing and perilous realm of the femme fatale, intertwining her imaginative narratives with this iconic figure. Under the expert direction of Jeff Harnar and with musical direction by Jon Weber, Kidwell's show features a compelling mix of the Great American Songbook alongside unexpected surprises. The set list includes classics from renowned composers like Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, and Dolly Parton, reflecting her passion for true crime and the thrilling narratives that accompany it.

In an interview with BroadwayWorld, Kidwell said, "At its core, [the idea for the show] started grounded in Great American Songbook songs and then it became twisted through the lens of the femme fatale and my love of true crime. There is still an acknowledgment of the romantic nature of some of the songs, but we deliberately shied away from that main theme in this show." Read the full interview here.

KT Sullivan, Artistic Director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation and a Broadway performer, called it, “An entertaining and entrancing show! Becca brings her authentic self to our big tent of Cabaret.” James Beaman, celebrated MAC & Bistro Award Winner, praised Kidwell's performance: “Becca is a voluptuous, tattooed pinup channeling everyone from Lotte Lenya to Gypsy Rose Lee to Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction, treating us to the most DANGEROUS and unpredictable thrill ride I've taken in years!!” Bistro Award Winner Lorna Dallas cautioned, “Watch out for that killer smile! She might just ‘put a spell on you!'”

See photos from the November 29 performance snapped by photographer Conor Weiss. Learn more about Becca Kidwell online at beccackidwell.com Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website.

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Becca Kidwell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Music director Jon Weber. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

