Photos: Barrington Stage Co. Breaks Attendance Record For NYC Gala

Monday is typically referred to as a “slow” night of the week in New York City inasmuch as most Broadway shows are “dark”. However, in some ways it becomes one of the most exciting nights to be in Manhattan. Monday is when show business professionals and Broadway actors can gather to honor their theatre colleagues and institutions as well as have the availability of phenomenally talented artists to perform and attend various industry functions. And so it was last night as Broadway and Concert superstar Norm Lewis headlined the Barrington Stage Company’s annual NYC Benefit at Chelsea Table & Stage.

This year BSC the award winning not-for-profit theatre company in the Berkshires is celebrating it’s 30th season and honored Board Emeritus Rosita Sarnoff and also recognized Broadway veteran Mary Testa (BSC’s A New Brain) who was presented with the 2024 William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre.

In addition to the many Broadway Shows that have been presented or developed on it’s Boyd/Quinson MainStage and St. Germain Stage, BSC has produced 48 new works, 25 of which have moved on to New York and major regional theaters around the country. This includes The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Freud’s Last Session, Dr. Ruth, All the Way, The Chinese Lady, and All of Me, which premiered at BSC. And of course it is also home to one of the most popular nightclubs in the Berkshires, Mr. Finn’s Cabaret!

The oversold evening which began with a cocktail hour, greeting by Artistic Director Alan Paul, sumptuous dinner, live auction by BSC Associate Artist Mark H. Dold and Board Member Warren dews Jr., and a thrilling performance by Norm Lewis. It also included Broadway Actor Elizabeth Stanley musically honoring Rosita Sarnoff and Broadway composer Joe Iconis( a previous recipient of the William Finn Award) honoring William Finn.

Eda Sorokoff was Chair with co-chairs Violet Eagan and Rosita Sarnoff for the evening which benefited the Julianne Boyd (founder artistic director) New Works Fund….please enjoy my photos which I hope capture the excitement of the evening.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

