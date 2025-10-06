Photos: Artemisia LeFay's WASTED GIRL Debuts at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising star of cabaret, Artemisia LeFay made her 54 Below debut with her critically acclaimed show WASTED GIRL to a packed house on Friday, October 3rd. Check out photos below!

WASTED GIRL, a show of all-original music by Miss LeFay, explores the archetype of the “wasted girl” of the 1920s—laid to waste by intoxicants, undone by love, or consumed by decadence. LeFay's own vintage-inspired originals, compared to songs of the Great American Songbook, have solidified her reputation as one of the most exciting new cabaret artists and songwriters of her generation.

The show featured Renée Guerrero on piano

Quintin Harris on piano and vocals, Khullip Jeung on violin and Hannah Mount on vocals.