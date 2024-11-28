Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway's NEW YORK STATE OF MIND at 54 Below

Serving up a veritable buffet over Thanksgiving week, this love letter to New York City features a fabulous feast of Broadway, standards, pop and stories of their lifelong love affair with the greatest city in the world. The show is directed by Dan Foster, musical direction by Alex Rybeck. BroadwayWorld's Rob Lester said of the show, "It’s always a pleasure to see and hear the sublime-voiced sisters, whose solo and duo acts and recordings are reliably radiant."

Learn more about Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway on their websites at www.annhamptoncallaway.com and www.lizcallway.com

Get tickets to this show tonight, tomorrow and Saturday November 30th on 54 Below's website.

See photos from the show below snapped by Stephen Sorokoff



