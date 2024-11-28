News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway's NEW YORK STATE OF MIND at 54 Below

The show runs nightly through 11/30

By: Nov. 28, 2024
Serving up a veritable buffet over Thanksgiving week, this love letter to New York City features a fabulous feast of Broadway, standards, pop and stories of their lifelong love affair with the greatest city in the world. The show is directed by Dan Foster, musical direction by Alex Rybeck. BroadwayWorld's Rob Lester said of the show, "It’s always a pleasure to see and hear the sublime-voiced sisters, whose solo and duo acts and recordings are reliably radiant."

Learn more about Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway on their websites at www.annhamptoncallaway.com and www.lizcallway.com

Get tickets to this show tonight, tomorrow and Saturday November 30th on 54 Below's website.

See photos from the show below snapped by Stephen Sorokoff

Ann Hamton Callaway & Liz Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway

54 Below

Ann Hampton Callaway

Liz Callaway

Alex Rybeck, music director

Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway

54 Below

Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway

Diva Blessing

Mandisa S. Boxill, 54 Below

Ann Hampton Callaway & Eda Sorokoff

Stanley Zareff & Catherine Adler

Fans

54 Below




