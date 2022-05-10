Photos: American Songbook Association Celebrates Stephen Schwartz at Third Annual Gala
Schwartz received the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.
American Songbook Association recently hosted the Third Annual Gala to honor Stephen Schwartz on Monday, May 9 at 7:30 PM. Schwartz - the Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning composer and lyricist of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell and more - received the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.
The event, which took place at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 West 67th Street, NYC), starred a cast of performers featured in Schwartz's musicals, including Christine Andreas, Liz Callaway, Jason Graae, Sally Mayes, Paul Shaffer, Rupert Holmes, Debbie Gravitte, John Bucchino, Kurt Peterson, Jessica Hendy, Kelli Rabke, John Boswell, and Teri Ralston. The evening was directed by Scott Coulter and featured Michael Roberts as music director.
Check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Michael Roberts and James Brent White
James Brent White
Darnell White and David LaMarr
Darnell White and David LaMarr
Darnell White and David LaMarr
Rachel Kaufman and Teri Ralston
Scott Coulter and Anthony Murphy
Scott Coulter and Anthony Murphy
Stephen Schwartz and Rupert Holmes
Rachel Kaufman, Michael Roberts, Jessica Hendy, Paul Schaffer, Darnell White, Debbie Gravitte, Kelli Rabke, Jim Brochu, Scott Coulter, Liz Callaway, Sally Mayes, Teri Ralston, David LaMarr, Anthony Murphy, Christine Andreas and Kurt Peterson
Rachel Kaufman, Michael Roberts, Jessica Hendy, Paul Schaffer, Darnell White, Debbie Gravitte, Kelli Rabke, Jim Brochu, Scott Coulter, Liz Callaway, Sally Mayes, Teri Ralston, David LaMarr, Anthony Murphy, Christine Andreas and Kurt Peterson