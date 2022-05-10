Photos: American Songbook Association Celebrates Stephen Schwartz at Third Annual Gala

American Songbook Association recently hosted the Third Annual Gala to honor Stephen Schwartz on Monday, May 9 at 7:30 PM. Schwartz - the Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning composer and lyricist of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell and more - received the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.

