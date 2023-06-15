Photos: American Popular Song Society Honors Marilyn Maye With Lifetime Achievement Award

On Monday, June 12th, the American Popular Song Society honored Marilyn Maye with a Lifetime Achievement Award and a star-studded concert performed in her name by some of the brightest lights in the industry. The at-capacity benefit concert for the APSS played Theater 555 on 42nd Street, and Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was on hand to capture the magical evening in an exclusive Broadway World Photo Essay. Enjoy Conor's pictures below and read up on the American Popular Song Society on their website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

